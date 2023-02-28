The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sickness and stress: All the challenges facing parents in winter

Even those who love the cold season have problems when it comes to spending it with small children. So how can you make your life easier?

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 08:26
A child plays outdoors in the rain (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
A child plays outdoors in the rain (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Some people eagerly wait for winter and rainy days, while some feel sad when it's cold and there's little sunlight. Yet remember that in Israel summer lasts for eight months. 

One thing is for sure; winter always requires more organization than warm days. It can be hard to go outside and parents face many challenges in regards to their children's routines.

Parents, what problems does the winter weather cause you, and how can you make it a little easier for yourselves and the kids? Here are some examples.

The toughest challenge - viruses

Any parent will agree that winter illnesses bypass every other struggle that exists. If you're lucky and a kid only has a runny nose and a cough that sometimes wakes you up at night, you're still good. 

Many kids, especially those in large daycare settings, get sick left and right in the winter. These are viruses that have no specific treatment. Simply give your kids painkillers and medicine to reduce fever, according to a doctor's instructions, keep kids hydrated and wait patiently for the virus to pass.

A child sits inside on a rainy day (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) A child sits inside on a rainy day (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

What can we do? Not much. Just hope that parents whose children are sick won't send them to daycare or take them to the playground, and you shouldn't either.

It's hard to leave the house

When it's raining and there are stormy winds, nobody likes to go outside, but what do you do when you have to go to work and take the kids to kindergarten and/or school?  

Wrap them up well, take an umbrella and enclose the stroller in a rain cover. Get to your destination or even to the car and say thank you if no one is soaking wet. 

If you have kids who no longer use a stroller, they can insist on walking slowly in the rain with their boots on and their umbrella and enjoy the mess and the mud, even though you don't really like it.

The solution is to wait for the rain to calm down, if you can, dress warmly and let the kids jump in the puddles after school or on the weekend.

Dressing becomes a struggle

If your baby is impatient every time you change the diaper and dress them, in the winter it's more difficult and takes more time because there are extra layers, which requires so much energy and creative ways of doing it, even with young kids. Even those who can dress themselves sometimes are resistant to wearing a sweatshirt or coat.

Many parents trust their children that if they're cold, they'll get dressed. If this isn't your approach, explain to the kids the importance of warm clothing in the winter, that they can catch a cold, etc. 

Even for small babies who resist getting dressed, you can explain in words what you're doing, and try to keep them busy while you dress them as quickly as possible.

There's less time to spend outside

Low temperatures or rainy days will often force you to stay at home, and some people really feel the change in the schedule. Some kids need time outside to release energy, while others are simply bored at home and need the stimulation of a park. 

The result of forced time at home can cause restlessness and chaos and you'll be challenged to find ways to occupy the kids when you're stuck inside.

It's important to let children release their energy outside when the weather is good (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS) It's important to let children release their energy outside when the weather is good (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

The solution is to find a gymboree or a nearby playground when it's not raining and let the kids release their energy there. Schedule a playdate where kids are hosted by friends and remember that you'll need to host them sometime too. Find ways to activate their imagination with creative activities they'll enjoy at home. 

Also, anyone who isn't bothered by a little cold can walk with their kids to let them feel the winter, touch the mud and jump in the puddles. Their enjoyment is guaranteed!

The evening starts early

Similar to being forced to stay at home due to the weather, the early darkness also brings you home early. No one enjoys being outside in the dark, even if the weather isn't that bad. Many parents find themselves home with the kids in the afternoon when bedtime is still far away, and you need to keep them occupied until it's time for the bath/supper/bed routine.

Make an effort to find activities to do with the kids. Play games, have them help prepare dinner with age-appropriate tasks, let them choose and lay out clothes for the next day and they can organize their backpacks.

If it seems to you that winter is very tiring and makes everything difficult, it's very possible that in a few months you'll miss the cold and rainy days. It's important to remember that not everything is easy even in the summer. 

Days of extreme heat prevent people from being outside, illnesses and viruses can also affect kids in the summer (albeit less) and the late sunset makes it difficult for some kids to say goodbye to the day and agree to put their heads down and go to sleep.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags winter children childcare Parenting Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by