The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Pfizer’s Bourla defends testing COVID-19 vaccine in Israel at 'Post' conference

Albert Bourla: “Pfizer is committed to staying one step ahead of the virus.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 16:11
PFIZER CEO Albert Bourla speaks in a video message in the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, October 12, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PFIZER CEO Albert Bourla speaks in a video message in the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, October 12, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The decision to choose Israel to mass test his coronavirus vaccine was not based on “emotional connection,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday.
Bourla is a Jewish man from Thessaloniki, Greece and the son of Holocaust survivors.
In a video message shared at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, he shared that Israel “has a special place in my heart. It not only represents the fulfillment of a dream, but a safe harbor that we feel can protect us and our children from things that happened in the past.”
However, Bourla stressed, his decision to sell enough vaccines to Israel to inoculate anyone who has wanted to get the jab as many as three times was “a heavily considered decision. 
“And given the results,” he added, “I am happy to say, a very wise one.”
Bourla said that he was looking for one country to demonstrate what the vaccine could do. 
“Simply put, Israel had all the right conditions: Israel’s Ministry of Health is one of the best in the world, as is Israel’s healthcare system. The small population of Israel made the study manageable. Israel has a high degree of electronic data monitoring system connected to an overwhelming majority of the population,” he said. “And finally, and very important, no country has more experience in managing crises.”
He said that both Israel and Pfizer were prepared for the challenge and called the results of their collaboration “phenomenal.”
An IDF soldier is seen being given the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An IDF soldier is seen being given the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
So far, nearly 6.2 million Israelis have received at least one shot of the vaccine. In total, between first, second and third jabs, nearly 16 million doses have been administered in the country.
“But we do not have the luxury of resting on our laurels. Our work is far from done,” Bourla stressed. “Pfizer is committed to staying one step ahead of the virus.”
He said Pfizer would spend the coming months working toward expanded emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 booster, continuing to submit regulatory data from its clinical trial studying the safety and efficacy of its vaccine in children 5-11 years of age, and on the development of a potential COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment.
Bourla added that some of this work could be done with Israel.
“We look forward to working with Israel’s academic and scientific communities in many areas,” he said. “As always, we will follow the science.”


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by