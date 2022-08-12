The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

How can you reduce stress levels before giving birth?

Childbirth is a big deal and can induce loads of anxiety. Here are the ways to best prepare.

By DANIEL SHARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 09:17
Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of a pregnant belly.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Before giving birth for the first time, women may be nervous about what contractions and the birthing experience will be, as well the recovery and the initial care of the little baby. For some, this can be paralyzing.

Chen Akerman, a birth mentor and doula, breaks down common fears and the best methods to deal with them. Here's what you need to know: 

What can I do?

Embrace the fear of the unknown. Knowledge is power, and the lack of knowledge feels like a lack of control and power. If you feel that you don’t know what you’re going toward and feel anxious, you aren’t alone. Here are tips for dealing with these feelings.

Many women are afraid of the pain of contractions and childbirth and think they won’t be able to cope. Some say that they have a low pain threshold and won’t be able to tolerate the pain, and of course, the stories of friends with negative and painful childbirths don’t help.

Illustrative image of a baby. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of a baby. (credit: PXHERE)

Some women who are bringing their partners for support fear that he or she won’t be up to the task, won’t know what to do in the moment of truth and won’t help them. Other women know that their partners, in general, aren't supportive and will have a problem with being at the birth.

In addition, many women fear that they’ll have complications during labor. They may worry and suffer from disturbing thoughts about the possible risks of childbirth for them and the fetus. This fear mainly stems from reading too much about labor and birth complications.

How can you handle your fears before giving birth?

Practice

One solution is to practice everything you’ll do during the birth to ease the pain and open your body to the birth process. This will give you a bit more confidence in at least knowing what you're walking into and what to expect. 

There are birth preparation workshops available where you can delve into the stages of the process and learn how to labor naturally while keeping your body calm. Arriving at the birth with this knowledge will allow you and your partner to feel more secure.

It is also important to keep up physical activity during pregnancy to strengthen your muscles for birth.

Filter your information

Don't be as attuned to bad birth stories. Stay away from the forums and online chatrooms, especially if it is making you more anxious. Not everything written about another mother will happen to you. 

Chen recommends watching nature videos of animals proving that they don't need anyone else in the birthing experience.

Adopt positive language

The way you speak and the words you use have a direct effect on your thinking. Try not to say "I'm going to the hospital" but "I'm going to the birthing center;" you're not "sick," you're at your peak and you'll arrive in the delivery room in due time to give birth. 

When the pain does come, try to reframe it as "this is getting me closer to meeting my baby.” Also, try replacing the word "contraction" with "wave.” The structure of a contraction is similar to a wave, which reaches its peak and then goes down.

You won’t be in continuous pain throughout labor, and between peaks you’ll rest and store your energy until the moment the baby arrives.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags women children childcare hospital women education pregnant women and girls Mother
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by