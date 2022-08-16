The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israel to implement Australian consistent pregnancy care method

An Australian study found that the midwifery continuity care method provided women with consistently good pregnancies and deliveries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 12:54
Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it. (photo credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)
Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it.
(photo credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)

Israel's Midwives Association is leading the process to implement the pregnancy care method of midwifery continuity care that was found to be effective for healthy pregnancies and births in an Australian study.

Midwifery continuity care is a system in which a woman has a midwife or team of midwives who gives her consistent support throughout her entire pregnancy and the birth of the baby.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed Women and Birth medical journal, found that women at varying levels of risk in their pregnancies had more consistently good pregnancies than women who didn't have midwifery continuity care.

Why is Midwifery continuity care better?

The researchers studied how midwifery continuity care affected a safe birth process for both the mother and the baby, building trust in the birthing room and positive communication throughout the process. The results showed that women in the study with higher-risk pregnancies had experiences and results that were as good as women who had low-risk pregnancies when they had midwifery continuity care.

Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it. (credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)Midwifery continuity care was found to give women better pregnancy experiences than those who didn't have it. (credit: ISRAEL'S MIDWIVES ASSOCIATION)

The results of the study are believed to help find a way to make pregnancy healthcare more accessible to everyone regardless of social standing and geography.

The midwifery continuity care method has already been implemented in New Zealand, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands for all pregnant women, especially those in higher-risk pregnancies.

"The research proves that consistent care by the midwife from the beginning of the pregnancy significantly lowers the physical and mental risks and dramatically improves the birthing experience and its results," said Chairwoman of Israel's Midwives Association Yifat Hadar Robnanko.

"Israel has social healthcare gaps that are expressed in passing over treatments, not enough use of preventative medicine, giving up on services because of linguistic difficulties or not enough awareness and too many procedures."

Yifat Hadar Robnanko

Robnanko added that the model of consistent pregnancy support from midwives can help the midwives recognize physical or mental risks ahead of time and refer the women to the correct medical tests and give every woman in Israel the best response.

"Our goal is to build an organized work method together with the Health Ministry, healthcare providers and the Israeli Midwives and Gaenocology Union so that the support will include a personalized care protocol for every woman throughout the entire pregnancy and not just at the point of delivery."



Tags Israel australia pregnant Birth Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by