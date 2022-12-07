The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab mothers often unable to enroll children in preschool - study

Given the overall low rate of employment among Arab women the likelihood of a given Arab toddler being accepted into a program that their parents can afford is minimal at best.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 14:38
Preschool classroom (photo credit: FLICKR)
Preschool classroom
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Employment rates among mothers decline after birth, although the decline is much sharper among Jewish mothers than it is among Arab mothers, according to research recently published in the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies' 2022 annual booklet of selected research findings. 

The booklet is the work of The Taub Center Initiative on Early Childhood Development and Inequality. The Initiative's goal, per their own statement, "is to assist in the advancement of effective policy to improve the environmental conditions of children in Israel during their early years of life, in order to improve their outcomes and reduce disparities due to socioeconomic background."

This year's booklet focuses on parental employment and children's participation in early childhood education and care (ECEC) outside the home.  

The sharp drop in employment after birth of Jewish mothers compared to Arab mothers is not quite as dramatic as it may first seem when taking into account the fact that the overall employment rate of Jewish women is significantly higher than that of Arab women.

The data from the Taub Center shows no significant changes in the employment rates of fathers of any demographic after their child's birth. 

Mother and child (credit: INGIMAGE) Mother and child (credit: INGIMAGE)

The diploma makes the difference

Mothers with higher education, i.e. those that have a high school diploma, tend to return to work more quickly than those without, across demographics. These mothers also have a higher overall rate of employment and, according to the Taub Center, it appears that the process of returning to work after maternity leave takes much longer for those without a high school diploma. 

The study points out that mothers with low socioeconomic status face a difficult choice in deciding between staying home with children or returning to work. While working obviously adds income, it may not be enough to meaningfully offset the cost of ECEC outside of the home. 

Consequently, children from birth until 3 years of age who are born to formally educated mothers attend ECEC frameworks (preschools) outside the home at higher rates than those born to mothers without a diploma. This is particularly evident in the Arab sector where the rate of preschool attendance for children of educated mothers is almost double that of those whose mothers do not hold a diploma. 

What is more, Arab children tend to spend less time enrolled in an ECEC framework overall compared to Jewish children. The study states that 72% of Jewish children attend ECEC frameworks for at least four years. Conversely, only 20% of Arab children attend ECEC programs for at least four years although 43% do get three years. This is all to say that the overwhelming majority of Jewish children begin education outside of the home before age 3, while Arab children largely do not. 

Despite this gap, enrollment in ECEC frameworks does not appear to impact later academic achievement. The study examined reading proficiency data from fourth-grade students and compared Jewish and Arab children according to the amount of preschool attendance. Though there is a large discrepancy overall between Arab and Jewish children's reading levels, the average reading proficiency did not appear to correlate at all with years spent enrolled in an ECEC program. 

Barriers to enrollment and ineffective use of government funds 

Despite significant funding and social initiatives provided by the Israeli government and private activists, Arab enrollment in preschool between ages 0-3 is particularly low. Per the Taub Center's assessment, this is primarily due to two factors. Firstly, acceptance into ECEC programs gives priority to children of working mothers. Second, any relevant tuition subsidies are granted on the condition that both parents are working. Given the overall low rate of employment among Arab women - particularly mothers of young children- the likelihood of a given Arab toddler being accepted into a program that their parents can afford is minimal at best. 

What can be done to get kids into preschool?

The Taub Center presented its findings with the following proposed policy changes. The full study goes into more detail about each point and can be found at the Taub Center's website: 

  • Modification of planning rules to accommodate the complex reality in Arab society.
  • Increasing the resources allocated to Arab local authorities for the planning and approval processes for the construction of daycare centers.
  • Additional positions and the hiring and training of professional manpower in the Arab local authorities for thedevelopment of ECEC frameworks.
  • Running a pilot program in a number of towns in order to assess the repeal of the employment condition foreligibility and subsidies for ECEC placement. 
  • A comprehensive assessment of the registration process and uptake of subsidy rights.
  • Adoption of a more flexible public transportation system and the wider dispersion of supervised frameworksin Arab towns.
  • Increasing the subsidies of ECEC frameworks such that the tuition fees do not exceed NIS 1,000 per month.
  • Providing the possibility of a short school day in supervised frameworks.
  • Changing the way in which the tax benefit is provided to parents of young children and the full utilization ofthe tax benefit in order to reduce the fees for supervised frameworks.
  • Tax benefits for employers who finance their workers’ childcare.


Tags women children childcare israel unemployment israel women Arab Israeli employment Mother
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by