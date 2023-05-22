The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

Parents in new Assuta IVF scandal claim hospital offered them hush money

The parents conducted a genetic test after one of their kids exhibited certain issues and found the father was not genetically related to the son.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 14:18
Illustrative image of Invitro therapy. (photo credit: PROFESSOR RONIT MECHTINGER)
Illustrative image of Invitro therapy.
(photo credit: PROFESSOR RONIT MECHTINGER)

Assuta Medical Center offered hush money to the couple who found that the child they conceived through IVF has no genetic link to the father, according to a report by N12 on Sunday.

The hush money was reportedly offered in an attempt to stop the couple from reporting the case to the Health Ministry, but the discovery has affected the couple greatly.

"Ever since we found out the child is not my biological child, our world has ended," the father told N12. "We're exhausted. We aren't sleeping, there are no nights, no mornings, just nothing. Assuta confessed to the terrible negligence to us, and it tried to close the story with us secretly."

"Ever since we found out the child is not my biological child, our world has ended."

The father

The couple's lawyer told N12 that they had had multiple children by IVF with Assuta. She also said that the genetic test was conducted after one of the children exhibited certain issues which she did not specify but that the test revealed that there was no way the father was the kid's biological father.

Assuta gives conflicting account to parents'

Assuta denied offering the couple hush money.

THE SAMSON Assuta Ashdod University Hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE SAMSON Assuta Ashdod University Hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Assuta is the one who insisted that the couple be accompanied by a lawyer and that an organized investigation be conducted," said the medical center. "At no stage was the couple offered hush money, and we reject that claim. Assuta invites the couple to conduct all the required tests and will continue to cooperate and work professionally and transparently with all the licensed authorities."

The medical center also claimed that it didn't make a mistake and that the genetic test that was done in Germany wasn't valid for Israel, but the couple is refusing to conduct a genetic test in Israel.

The couple's lawyer denied this claim, however. 

"The parents have no problem conducting a paternity test that will validate the tests that were done," she said. "We will do anything the Health Ministry suggests. The father is broken, but the son doesn't know anything and there's no reason for him to know anything."



Tags bribery genetics assuta medical centers IVF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by