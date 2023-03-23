The Assuta embryo case: two couples potentially genetic parents

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health forwarded the inspection committee's report regarding the circumstances that caused a mistake during in vitro fertilization (IVF) in a patient at Assuta Rishon LeZion Hospital to both parties involved.

The committee was authorized to examine the circumstances that caused the error during the IVF procedure at Assuta Rishon LeZion Hospital. The inspection committee met more than twenty times and examined dozens of medical files of patients in the IVF unit at this institution. At the end of the process, the committee voted on two couples as having a high chance of being the baby's genetic parents.

The committee's assessment found that the exchange of embryos was done at the time of the return between a patient who was planned to enter first and the woman in labor, who actually entered the recovery room first.

Source of error in Rishon LeZion IVF case

According to the committee, the source of the error is in the early preparation of the fertilized eggs, contrary to the procedure itself. Later, a defect in the identification of the patient who was waiting in the recovery room apparently led to a mistake.

A second couple had a high chance of being the genetic parents - since this patient underwent a retrieval operation at the same time as the retrievals performed for the mother and the first patient. Since the documentation of the schedule on the day of retrieval was completely disorganized, the possibility that the mistake in the retrieval of the embryos involves her, as well, cannot be ruled out.

The committee ranked this patient's chance of being the genetic mother as lower than that of the first patient, mainly due to the fact that this patient had only one embryo to return, while the first patient/birth mother each had three embryos.

However, until the submission of the current report, no test was performed to clarify the genetic relationship between the couples who requested the test and the baby. Until a test is performed to verify the genetic link, we will not be able to know if the committee is correct in its assessment regarding the two couples that it defined as being at increased risk.

The committee found that from 2017 until the time of the incident, there was an increase of tens of percentages in treatment cycles in the IVF unit in Assuta Rishon LeZion, without adjustment to the working conditions and the required status of the workforce.

Assuta emphasizes that from the moment the incident became known, Assuta took responsibility, learned lessons, reduced the unit's activities on its own initiative and worked to correct the comments that were made in the report.

In addition to the steps that have already been taken, new technologies are in the process of being implemented and all the necessary steps are being taken to place Assuta Rishon in line with the leading IVF centers in the world.