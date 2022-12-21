The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Genetic testing to find mother of embryo-swap baby stopped by court

The district court ruled that it is necessary to appoint a legal guardian who will recommend what is in the baby's best interest and determine whether to continue the genetic tests or not.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 03:38
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

The mother of the embryo-swap baby girl Sophia said that she is happy that the genetic tests are being stopped on Tuesday, following the court's decision to appoint a legal guardian for the baby.

"I want to raise Sophia in peace, she has excellent parents who take care of her 24 hours a day, seven days a week, I ask that they leave us alone," the new mother, who is fighting to keep the baby she gave birth to, told Walla.

"I want to raise Sophia in peace, she has excellent parents who take care of her 24 hours a day, seven days a week, I ask that they leave us alone."

Mother

The district court ruled on Sunday that it is necessary to appoint a legal guardian who will recommend what is in Sophia's best interest, and determine whether to continue the genetic tests to find the biological mother or stop them.

"We tried to take the short way, but sometimes you can't avoid the long and safe way," the judge told the affected parties.

The district court asked to return the hearing to the Rishon Lezion magistrate's court, where the guardian will be appointed and will submit his recommendations to the court, after meeting with Sophia and her parents.

In light of the recommendations, it is expected that one of the parties will appeal to the district court, whether it is recommended to stop the tests or continue them. This process alone can last about another month, a particularly critical time for all parties involved.

Court orders transfer of medical records

The district court ruled that Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Lezion will be obliged to transfer to the parties the medical records according to which it was decided that the six petitioning women are related to the event of the exchange of embryos.

If it is found that the relationship is inconclusive or extremely unlikely, the mother's lawyers will be able to argue that there is no need to conduct tests for all of them and thus advance the decision.

"We are very happy with the court's decision, which was given with sensitivity. A guardian ad litem is appointed for the baby, to give the position in the eyes of the court, of the parents and of the baby whom they raise with love. We are sure that justice will be done with her, and that the courts will come back and demand it," Galit Kerner, one of the attorneys representing the mother, said.

"The court's interpretation is that he is not anyone's rubber stamp," attorney Assaf Sharaf added.

How did this all start?

The story came to light in early September when the pregnant Israeli woman underwent genetic testing at Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Lezion, presumably to test for genetic disorders or abnormalities in the fetus, and discovered that neither she nor her husband was genetically related to the baby she was carrying. 

Since then, a number of potential biological parents have been tested but none have been a match.

In light of a report conducted by the Health Ministry of the IVF department in Assuta, the ministry is strongly considering shutting down the department after a hearing.  



Tags health rishon lezion pregnant assuta medical centers Baby IVF Birth Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by