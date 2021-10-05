The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

'Women in Pink:' Breast cancer awareness day held in Knesset

A breast cancer awareness day called "Women in Pink" was held in the Knesset on Monday, in order to raise awareness to the importance of the early detection and treatment of the disease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 12:33
From right: Inbar Bezek (Yesh Atid), Keren Barak (Likud), Yasmin Fridman (Y.A), Sharon Roffe Ofir (Yisrael Beytenu), Shirley Pinto and Idit Silman (Yamina), Meirav Cohen (Y.A), Sharren Haskel (New Hope), Gaby Lasky (Meretz) ,Elina Bardach-Yalov (Y.B), Limor Magen Telem (Y.B), Tania Mazarsky (Y.A) (photo credit: ELYASAF RUBINSTEIN)
From right: Inbar Bezek (Yesh Atid), Keren Barak (Likud), Yasmin Fridman (Y.A), Sharon Roffe Ofir (Yisrael Beytenu), Shirley Pinto and Idit Silman (Yamina), Meirav Cohen (Y.A), Sharren Haskel (New Hope), Gaby Lasky (Meretz) ,Elina Bardach-Yalov (Y.B), Limor Magen Telem (Y.B), Tania Mazarsky (Y.A)
(photo credit: ELYASAF RUBINSTEIN)
An event to earmark Breast Cancer Awareness Month called "Women in Pink" was held in the Knesset on Monday, in order to raise awareness of the importance of the early detection of breast cancer and improving the options of care for the women who have the disease.
The day was organized by coalition head and Health Committee head MK Idit Silman (Yamina) in honor of her friend Idit Tzirel Lax.
It began with a discussion in the Knesset Health Committee between MKs, NGOs, organizations and other public figureheads who spoke about their personal connection to the disease and their treatment of it.
In addition, Silman and a number of NGOs installed a mobile mammography unit in the Knesset concourse and offered tests to eligible MKs, ministers, and Knesset workers.
Following the discussion in the committee, Silman gathered 11 female MKs for a photograph in which they wore pink masks and pink brooches, pink being the color of the struggle against the disease.
"I am happy and excited for bringing to the Knesset the important issue of early detection and improvement of care of breast cancer," Silman said. 
Chords Bridge in Jerusalem lights up pink for breast cancer awareness month. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)Chords Bridge in Jerusalem lights up pink for breast cancer awareness month. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
She pledged to continue to act on the matter, such as adding an oncology representative to the Healthcare Basket Committee. She concluded with a request that all eligible Israeli women go to be checked as soon as possible.   


Tags Knesset women breast cancer Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by