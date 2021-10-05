'Women in Pink:' Breast cancer awareness day held in Knesset

An event to earmark Breast Cancer Awareness Month called "Women in Pink" was held in the Knesset on Monday, in order to raise awareness of the importance of the early detection of breast cancer and improving the options of care for the women who have the disease.

The day was organized by coalition head and Health Committee head MK Idit Silman (Yamina) in honor of her friend Idit Tzirel Lax.

It began with a discussion in the Knesset Health Committee between MKs, NGOs, organizations and other public figureheads who spoke about their personal connection to the disease and their treatment of it.

In addition, Silman and a number of NGOs installed a mobile mammography unit in the Knesset concourse and offered tests to eligible MKs, ministers, and Knesset workers.

Following the discussion in the committee, Silman gathered 11 female MKs for a photograph in which they wore pink masks and pink brooches, pink being the color of the struggle against the disease.

"I am happy and excited for bringing to the Knesset the important issue of early detection and improvement of care of breast cancer," Silman said.

Chords Bridge in Jerusalem lights up pink for breast cancer awareness month. (credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)

She pledged to continue to act on the matter, such as adding an oncology representative to the Healthcare Basket Committee. She concluded with a request that all eligible Israeli women go to be checked as soon as possible.