You may never need to use deodorant. The answer is in your ear

Dr. Karan Raj talks about the genetic mutation that prevents bad armpit odor, and how to check your ears to see if you have this perfect mutation or not.

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 17:49
Antiperspirant 370
(photo credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)
Could it be that all this time we’ve been using deodorant for nothing? 
We’ll quickly answer this question so that there won’t be any mistakes: No. 
Ninety-eight percent of us should use deodorant and must continue to use it (obviously?) But yes, 2% of the lucky population probably just throws away money on deodorant, can forgo it and still feel fresh. 
A doctor who became a TikTok star, Dr. Karan Raj explains why some people don’t have stinky armpits and the method to find out if you’re among the 2% that doesn’t need deodorant.
So really, the ultimate way to test whether using deodorant is unnecessary for you is to leave the house for a while, walk around and see if you start to stink. 
 A new, cooler method is to check your ear wax. 
In a TikTok video, he explains: "If you have a mutation in the ABCC11 gene, your body doesn’t produce a particular protein found in armpit sweat that bacteria feed on which causes bad underarm odor. About 2% of the population have this genetic mutation including most Koreans. They don’t need to worry about stinky armpits because they carry this mutation.”
He adds: "The ABCC11 gene is also responsible for your type of ear wax. If you have wet ear wax, you have the stinky armpit gene. But dry ear wax, you’ll save a lot of money on deodorant."  
No doubt - people with this genetic mutation still sweat. Their sweat just doesn’t stink. Ask Koreans - they’ll confirm it.
A previous study by the University of Bristol found that only 2% of Britons carry the gene. 
Experts claim that the connection between smelly armpits and ear wax may be dependent on amino acid production. The study is designed to shape people’s buying habits of deodorant and save unnecessary purchases for people who don’t need it.
If you have a stinky jungle under your arm (most likely), Wild deodorant brand expert Emily White recommends several steps to maintain a pleasant armpit smell. She says you need to groom and care for your armpits just like you take time for facial skin care. 
White says: "Double cleansing has been the name of the game for facial skin and hair care in recent years, but what about our armpits? Give them extra attention from other body parts by using an underarm skin cleansing bath lotion as part of your morning shower routine. In hot months, double your efforts and clean your armpits every evening before going to sleep." 
She also recommends a gentle underarm peel to slough off dead skin cells and clear pores - and use a moisturizer several times a week to soothe this area.
If you’re really afraid of smelling bad, White recommends trying an aluminum-free deodorant. Aluminum is found in some antiperspirants and it causes yellow-white stains on clothes when it comes in contact with sweat. 
White says: "I recommend looking for products with tapioca starch, an absorbent powder extracted from the roots of the cassava plant that maintains dryness without blocking sweat glands. Another product is baking soda which is antibacterial. It prevents body odors and keeps you smelling fresh all day - even on hot days like these!”


