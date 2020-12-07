1 dead, hundreds hospitalized due to unknown illness in India

Local authorities have ruled out water and food contamination as possible causes for the disease, according to the Times of India. A team of experts has been called in from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Air pollution has also been ruled out as a cause, as have known viruses, according to NDTV.

All of the patients tested negative for COVID-19

Symptoms of the disease include nausea, dizziness, fits, seizures and frothing around the mouth. Bone dislocations and muscular pains have also been reported among patients. The patient who died was a 45-year-old man who had symptoms of nausea and epilepsy, according to NDTV.

Most of the patients have recovered or are stable, according to Indian media.

Medical professionals told the New Indian Express that the order of the symptoms does not match waterborne diseases, viral infections or encephalitis.

Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao stated that he had talked with AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria, and that "poisonous organochlorine substances" could be the cause of the illness.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}