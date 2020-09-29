The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
1 in 3 Americans won't vaccinate their children against the flu

What is even more worrying is that two-thirds of parents don’t thing that getting their kids vaccinated against the flu is more pressing this year.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 04:36
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Winter is coming, and so is the flu. But for one in three Americans, that does not seem to matter, as they plan on not vaccinating their children against the seasonal flu, according to the National Poll on Children's Health, cited by CNN. 
What is even more worrying is that two-thirds of parents don’t thing that getting their kids vaccinated against the flu is even more pressing this year. 
 
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that "children younger than five years old – especially those younger than two – are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complication." 
 
But nonetheless, some parents simply don't buy into it. 
 
Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top virologist, endorsements, stressing the importance of getting a flu shot as soon as possible, seem to fall on deaf ears. 
 
"You should get it no later than the end of October," said Fauci to a CNN moderator during a conference. 
 
"If it's available now, you should get it now," added Fauci. 
 
Facing the prospect of dealing both with the coronavirus and the flu, experts fear that this may ultimately overwhelm the healthcare system.
 
Sarah Clark, associate director of the poll, said in a statement that "we may see peaks of flu and coronavirus the same time, which could overwhelm the health care system."
 
Another worrying aspect of the possibly impending health crisis is the difficulty to distinguish between coronavirus and flu symptoms, as both respiratory diseases share similar symptoms. 
 
A cough, runny nose and rising fever could indicate either disease. But this only makes it more difficult for doctors to identify.
 
However, not all is dark in the vaccine kingdom. According to the poll, 96% of parents who did get a flu shot for their children reported that they will follow the same practice this year as well.
 


