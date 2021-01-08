The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
117 more cases of British coronavirus mutation discovered in Israel

Of the sick, only six people returned to Israel from abroad, meaning others were infected locally.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 8, 2021 17:35
The new “Check2Fly” coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3, November 9, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The new “Check2Fly” coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3, November 9, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 117 more cases of people infected with the British mutation of the novel coronavirus were discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Friday, bringing the total cases to 147.
Of the sick, only six people returned to Israel from abroad. The rest were infected locally, which the ministry said may explain the significant and rapid increase in morbidity in recent weeks.
Moreover, the ministry said that the Infectious Diseases Research Lab at Sheba Medical Center is currently evaluating the samples of 15 people who returned to Israel from South Africa in recent days and who tested positive for coronavirus to determine if they carry the South African variation. They are also testing five people who were infected by them and 200 other contacts who also have coronavirus.
The laboratory is using a new, rapid evaluation process that takes only 24 hours.
So far, the ministry said, no cases of the South African variant have been discovered in Israel.
Late Thursday night, the Ministerial Committee for the Coronavirus approved that all Israelis who were in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia or Lesotho within 14 days of their arrival in Israel will now be required to quarantine in a state-run coronavirus hotel for between 10 to 14 days. The decision is valid through January 17 and then will be reevaluated.
These new coronavirus variants have been found to spread the virus much more rapidly than the original strain. Last week, Prof. Nachman Ash said that Israel’s first 30 cases infected at least 189 people – a ratio of 1:6. The reproduction rate of the normal or original coronavirus in Israel is currently around 1:1.27.
On Friday morning, Pfizer reported that its vaccine appeared to work against these new variants, according to a laboratory study it conducted.
The study is not yet peer-reviewed and was conducted by the US company in collaboration with scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing the virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.
When asked earlier this week by The Jerusalem Post if there is a danger that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will no longer be effective, Prof. Jonathan Gershoni from the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research at Tel Aviv University said, “I honestly don’t believe so. Therefore we must continue to aggressively vaccinate.”


British COVID-19 mutation
