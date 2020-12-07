The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
13 infected in virus outbreak at Jerusalem preschool

At least eight children, three parents and two staff members tested positive.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 13:35
An ultra-Orthodox woman accompanies her daughter to school, Jerusalem, October 19, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An ultra-Orthodox woman accompanies her daughter to school, Jerusalem, October 19, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An outbreak of the coronavirus at a Jerusalem preschool in the German Colony in late November caused children, their families and staff at to go into isolation for 12 days, according to a source connected to the school.
At least eight children, three parents and two staff members at Gan Renana, a preschool with 30 pupils that serves the national religious community, tested positive for the virus. A substitute teacher was the first to test positive and the rest of the staff and families of the children were notified on November 26 and told to go into quarantine.
All the children reportedly felt fine but the teachers experienced mild symptoms. While most of those connected to the preschool initially tested negative, several received a positive result when their second test came back on Sunday. Those who have tested negative twice will be released from quarantine Monday night.
This was far from the largest school outbreak in Jerusalem. In the spring, more than 170 students and staff members at the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in the Rehavia neighborhood tested positive for the virus. The school received criticism in late July for holding a graduation party in spite of the outbreak. It has since reopened.


