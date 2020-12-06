The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

13-year-old Marylander develops app for children with Type 1 Diabetes

Mendelow used skills he acquired coding video games throughout the summer's stay-at-home and social distancing orders and used it to create an app before he stepped foot out of the hospital.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 14:41
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
(photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
A 13-year-old boy from Gaithersburg, Maryland has developed an app, named T1D1, to better serve children with Type 1 diabetes.
The application software assists those with Type 1 diabetes and their families calculate, track and report key medical statistics such as insulin dosages, carbohydrate amounts and blood glucose levels, as a universal solution for newly diagnosed children.
Drew Mendelow, 13, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in September 2020, shortly after he celebrated his bar mitzvah. While hospitalized at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, Mendelow learned that there was not a one-size-fits-all solution for children newly diagnosed with the glucose deficiency to keep note of their daily regimens, and eventually came up with the idea to design his own.
Mendelow used skills he acquired coding video games, throughout the summer's stay-at-home and social distancing orders, using the time to create an app before he had even stepped foot out of the hospital.
In order to fine tune the app, and to ensure its safety and efficacy, Mendelow worked closely with the care team at the Children's National Hospital, including Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Brynn Marks and nutritionist Alex Richardson, to make sure all the bases were covered when it comes to caring for Type 1 diabetes patients.
The T1D1 app was recently published and listed on both the Google Play and Apple Stores, and has already been downloaded over 2,000 times, holding a firm five-star review. The app is free, however, its development is funded by donations - the proceeds of the donations go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The app is currently in the development stages to provide access outside of the United States, expanding options for units of measurement.
"My goal was to create something so simple that anyone could use it. I want T1D1 to help make life easier for people during such an overwhelming time," Mendelow said.
"I am so impressed by the diligence, thoroughness and passion that Drew has put into this app. It's proving to be a critical tool for patients," said Dr. Marks. “I am excited to see where things go with it. For such a simple, straightforward tool, I think it could have major positive implications in the long term for kids from all walks of life who are facing Type 1 diabetes."


Tags technology diabetes app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN has failed Israel with its anti-Israeli resolutions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dov Lipman Pundits are wrong, now is perfect time for an Israeli election - opinion By DOV LIPMAN
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by