The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

17-year-old girl in critical condition a month after recovering from COVID

"We are talking about a syndrome that can be life threatening, because it affects the heart. The children arrive very ill, with symptoms of shock, and most are hospitalized in the ICU."

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
MARCH 3, 2021 23:20
17-year-old Orion Raz in Hadassah- Mount Scopus recovering from inflammatory syndrome caused by the coronavirus (photo credit: Courtesy)
17-year-old Orion Raz in Hadassah- Mount Scopus recovering from inflammatory syndrome caused by the coronavirus
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Orion Raz, 17, was hospitalized in Hadassah-University Medical Center's children's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) one month after recovering from the coronavirus. Orion suffered from a severe inflammatory syndrome that left her in critical condition, despite the fact that she had no preliminary coronavirus symptoms. Doctors in the children's ICU rushed to her care, and her condition has since improved. 
Hadassah Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus treated upwards of 35 children who have suffered from the same syndrome after recovering from COVID-19. Symptoms of the syndrome include severe stomach pain, fever, muscle pains, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Evidence indicates that the inflammatory syndrome is caused by the virus, and it can be deadly. The syndrome causes organs in the body to become inflamed, including the heart. In turn, heart function decreases and the children can suffer from swelling in the pulmonary muscles. This can even lead to shock, which presents itself as a significant drop in blood pressure. 
Head of the children's ICU department in Hadassah-Mount Scopus, Dr. Rebecca Brooks warned, "we are talking about a syndrome that can be life threatening, because it affects the heart. The children arrive very ill, with symptoms of shock, and most are hospitalized in the ICU." 
Brooks adds that "with quick diagnosis and treatment, they can recover completely!"
 
She and other doctors in the department wish to convey to the public that it is more important than ever to get vaccinated, because these children cannot and their lives are in danger. Furthermore, parents and medical professionals must be aware of the condition and be on the lookout, because many don't have any symptoms when they first catch the virus. 
Orion's mother, Dana, had no idea her daughter was suffering from a syndrome the coronavirus caused.
"We were all sick. As parents we were hit hard, but Orion was only mildly sick," she explained.
One month after having the coronavirus, Orion felt severe stomach pains, which at first she attributed to a stomach bug. However when the pain worsened, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with the inflammatory syndrome.  
Professor Yakov Barkon, head of the children's ward in Hadassah-Mount Scopus said, "Orion received immediate anti-inflammatory treatment" upon her arrival in critical condition. He added that "in some cases, there is a need for anticoagulants due to over clotting and treatment for low blood pressure."
To date, Orion is recovering in the hospital. She can now get out of bed and walk, but she is still very weak and pale.
Orion is planning to take her matriculation exams and begin a premilitary preparatory program before serving in the IDF. For now though, she must focus on her road to a full recovery.


Tags hadassah hospital Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by