Eighteen pro-Trump rallies that took place between June 20 and September 22 could have led tot he deaths of more than 700 Americans, a recent study by researchers in the Department of Economics and Stanford University showed.

The report, which was published October 30, was meant to investigate the effects of large group meetings on the spread of the novel coronavirus

“To capture the effects of subsequent contagion within the pertinent communities, our analysis encompasses up to 10 post-rally weeks for each event,” the researchers explain. “Our method is based on a collection of regression models, one for each event, that capture the relationships between post-event outcomes and pre-event characteristics, including demographics and the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, in similar counties.”

The results: An increase of an average of more than 250 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents - more than 30,000 cases. Moreover, when county-specific post-even death rates are examined, the rallies likely led to more than 700 deaths - although necessarily among attendees.

The rallies examined took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix, Arizona; Mankato, Minnesota; Oshkosh, Wisconsin; Yuma, Arizona; Old-Forge, New York; Londonderry, New Hampshire; Latrobe, Pennsylvania; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Freeland, Michigan; Minden, Louisiana; Henderson, Nevada; Mosinee, Wisconsin; Bemidji, Wisconsin; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Swanton, Ohio; Vandalia, Illinois; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to Wikipedia, during this year's US elections campaign, a total of 323 rallies were held, with total attendance of more than 1.4 million people. Some of the rallies were inside and some outside.

The report notes that “the dynamics of COVID-19 are complex,” which leads to a margin of error. Nonetheless, the researchers point out that there have been other, similar studies and that in most cases their conclusions corroborate their own - that the Trump rallies are often followed by an increase in the spread of coronavirus.

“Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low,” the report concludes. “The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”