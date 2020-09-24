ADVA Biotechnology founder explains disruptive medical technology

Dr. Ohad Karnieli, founder and CEO of ADVA Biotechnology, spoke at this year’s Jerusalem Post Annual Conference with Steve Linde, editor of the Jerusalem Report. Karnieli explained that disruptive technology is something that fundamentally changes the the market. Examples of that in everyday life, he said, are the smartphone and video streaming, which have altered the way that people live. To watch the conference, click here>>Dr. Karnieli said that in medicine, changes do not occur as quickly. One of today’s breakthrough medical technologies, he explained, is personalized medicine, where cell therapy is developed for a specific patient, and patient cells are engineered to cure the disease of the individual. ADVA has developed solutions to enable manufacturing for personalized cell therapy for specific patients at bedside, by developing a system that cost-effectively and accurately performs the process, making it simple to manufacture. “We are on the verge of a revolutionary change,” he said. “If you want to treat patients, something revolutionary has to happen, and you need enabling technology to bring it to patients in a cost-efficient manner.”
