The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Animal testing a thing of the past? Hebrew U. develops cancer drugs without

This represented the first application of a bionic chip being used to develop a safe cancer treatment without the need for animal testing, which in so many occurrences results in cruelty.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 9, 2021 10:03
Mice [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Mice [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) have potentially found a way to eliminate animal testing when developing new drugs.
To do so, the researchers created bionic chips that contain human tissue - which mimics our physiology - and have inserted them into the process of testing potential cancer treatments, taking away the need for animal testing.
"Drug development is a long and expensive endeavor that is defined by multiple failures," said Professor Yaakov Nahmias, director of the Grass Center for Bioengineering at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and founder of Tissue Dynamic. "The main reason for this failure is that clinical experiments are ultimately based on minimal information gained from animal experiment which often fail to replicate the human response.”
Animal testing on critters like mice and rats is a process that depends on the success of the rodent trials to transfer over to clinical trials, when the two don't share the same genetics, physiology or metabolism.
The type of technology chosen by the HU researchers has been in play for over 30 years, however, Nahmias' team incorporated microscopic sensors in the human tissue itself allowing them to monitor the body's response to specific drug treatment in a clear and precise manner.
“What makes our technology unique is that it allows us to go beyond what was ever possible with animal experimentation," said Nahmias. "We are now able to insert microsensors that offer us real time information on how drugs work and when they stop working.”
The researchers utilized the new technology to prove that the commonly used cancer treatment, cisplatin, causes a build-up of fat within human kidneys, which could be potentially dangerous.
To combat the negative effects of cisplatin, the researchers combined the chemotherapy treatment with another drug empaglifozin, which limits the absorption of sugar in the kidneys, in turn reducing fatty build-up and damage to the kidneys.
This represented the first application of a bionic chip being used to develop a safe cancer treatment without the need for animal testing, which in so many occurrences results in cruelty.
"This groundbreaking technology has the potential to significantly reduce the testing and production time for drugs while also avoiding the need to test animals in the lab," said Nahmias. "This will save time, money and certainly unnecessary suffering."  
"Our company Tissue Dynamic continues to develop innovative tools to aid in drug development and we are now moving ahead with clinical testing and working towards regulatory approval of specific drugs as a new way to treat cancer," Nahmias concluded.


Tags Hebrew University cancer animal rights animals animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by