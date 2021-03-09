Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) have potentially found a way to eliminate animal testing when developing new drugs.To do so, the researchers created bionic chips that contain human tissue - which mimics our physiology - and have inserted them into the process of testing potential cancer treatments, taking away the need for animal testing. "Drug development is a long and expensive endeavor that is defined by multiple failures," said Professor Yaakov Nahmias, director of the Grass Center for Bioengineering at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and founder of Tissue Dynamic. "The main reason for this failure is that clinical experiments are ultimately based on minimal information gained from animal experiment which often fail to replicate the human response.”Animal testing on critters like mice and rats is a process that depends on the success of the rodent trials to transfer over to clinical trials, when the two don't share the same genetics, physiology or metabolism.The type of technology chosen by the HU researchers has been in play for over 30 years, however, Nahmias' team incorporated microscopic sensors in the human tissue itself allowing them to monitor the body's response to specific drug treatment in a clear and precise manner. “What makes our technology unique is that it allows us to go beyond what was ever possible with animal experimentation," said Nahmias. "We are now able to insert microsensors that offer us real time information on how drugs work and when they stop working.”The researchers utilized the new technology to prove that the commonly used cancer treatment, cisplatin, causes a build-up of fat within human kidneys, which could be potentially dangerous.
To combat the negative effects of cisplatin, the researchers combined the chemotherapy treatment with another drug empaglifozin, which limits the absorption of sugar in the kidneys, in turn reducing fatty build-up and damage to the kidneys.This represented the first application of a bionic chip being used to develop a safe cancer treatment without the need for animal testing, which in so many occurrences results in cruelty. "This groundbreaking technology has the potential to significantly reduce the testing and production time for drugs while also avoiding the need to test animals in the lab," said Nahmias. "This will save time, money and certainly unnecessary suffering." "Our company Tissue Dynamic continues to develop innovative tools to aid in drug development and we are now moving ahead with clinical testing and working towards regulatory approval of specific drugs as a new way to treat cancer," Nahmias concluded.