Breakthrough could influence treatment of leukemia spreading to the brain

The scientists discovered that a drug that thwarts the production of fatty acids can block the spread of leukemia without damaging the brain cells.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 10:57
3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MANU SHARMA/WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MANU SHARMA/WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
A group of international researchers from Israel and Scotland have made a new breakthrough that may influence the treatment of metastatic leukemia spreading to the brain.
Experts from Schneider Children’s Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and scientists from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and the University of Glasgow discovered in the new research, published in Nature Cancer, a drug that thwarts the production of fatty acids, used by leukemia to spread, thereby blocking the spread of the disease to the brain by only affecting the leukemia cells and not the brain cells.
Their research focuses on acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common type of cancer among children. Since one of the main risks of ALL is that the cancer will metastasize to the brain, children diagnosed with this disease receive a prophylactic treatment that protects the brain from metastasized cells. 
Although the recovery rates for this disease are relatively high, the harsh treatment for this cancer - consisting of injecting chemotherapy drugs into the spinal fluid, and sometimes also radiation to the skull - carries the risk of side effects of damaged brain function that can persist years after the patient is cured, knowing that these chemotherapy drugs also harm healthy brain cells.
For the first time ever, the current research reveals that the solution lies in fatty acids, which are an essential resource for cells and especially leukemia cells.
Leukemia cells obtain sufficient fatty acids in the bone marrow and blood, but when they travel to the brain in a metastatic process, they reach an area that is lacking sufficient fatty acids. 
According to the recently published research, in order to continue to thrive and develop in the brain, the ALL cells develop an ability to produce fatty acids on their own.
Based on these findings, the researchers pointed out that treating the patient with drugs that block the production of fatty acids will prevent the leukemia cells from producing fatty acids and will thereby “starve” them and stop them from flourishing in the brain. 
Indeed, the use of such drugs in mice - as these drugs were not approved to be tested on humans yet - has stopped the spread of metastatic leukemia to their brains.
This research, which demonstrates that cancer cells adapt to the organs to which they spread, paves the way for biological treatments that block these adaptation mechanisms, thereby stopping the cancer cells from metastasizing.


Tags cancer technion leukemia Brain research
