The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Cigarettes sales to be phased out by Philip Morris Int within 15 years

The cigarette manufacturer has recently gained FDA approval to market its IQOS tobacco heating device.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JULY 10, 2020 09:12
Marlboro HeatSticks for iQOS are placed next to champagne bottles at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Marlboro HeatSticks for iQOS are placed next to champagne bottles at a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
America's Food and Drink Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of an electronic tobacco heating product, designed to completely replace cigarettes within the next ten to fifteen years.
The IQOS device, developed by cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris International (PMI) - the company behind leading brands including Marlboro, Virginia Slims and Benson & Hedges - releases a nicotine-containing vapor which the company claims is less harmful to smokers.
While cigarettes burn tobacco at over 600° Celsius, generating smoke containing a cocktail of chemicals, electronically heating the tobacco at lower temperatures of up to 350° causes the tobacco to release a vapor containing the nicotine craved by smokers but fewer chemicals overall. By phasing traditional cigarettes out, the company plans to be smoke-free by 2035.
In a statement, the company said that the FDA's decision "demonstrates that IQOS is fundamentally different from combustible cigarettes, and a better choice for adults who would otherwise continue smoking."
The device has already found favor with other administrations, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, which found that it emitted lower levels of harmful toxins. The FDA, meanwhile, is able to issue two types of orders on modified risk tobacco products: : a ‘risk modification’ order or an ‘exposure modification’ order. While PMI applied for both, only the exposure modification order was granted.
“After reviewing the available scientific evidence, public comments, and recommendations from the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee, the FDA determined that the evidence did not support issuing risk modification orders at this time, but that the scientific evidence package did support issuing exposure modification orders for these products," the FDA said in a statement.
It continued: “This determination included a finding that issuance of the exposure modifications orders is appropriate to promote the public health, and is expected to benefit the health of the population as a whole, taking into account both users and nonusers of tobacco products.”
The IQOS Tobacco Heating System, including the electronic IQOS device that heats tobacco-filled sticks wrapped in paper - specifically Marlboro Heatsticks, Marlboro Smooth Menthol Heatsticks and Marlboro Fresh Menthol Heatsticks - is already available in numerous countries around the world, including Israel and the Palestinian territories, the US, the UK, Russia, the UAE, and South Africa among others. Some 10.6 million people globally have already made the switch from cigarettes to heatsticks, according to PMI.
PMI’s CEO André Calantzopoulos said: “The FDA’s decision is a historic public health milestone. Many of the tens of millions of men and women who smoke today will quit – but many won’t. The FDA determined that scientific studies have shown that switching completely from conventional cigarettes to IQOS reduces exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.
“IQOS is a fundamentally different product than combustible cigarettes and must be regulated differently, as the FDA has recognized. Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for a fundamentally different conversation on a cooperative approach to achieve a smoke-free future."
In recent years PMI has radically transformed its business model away from the production of traditional cigarettes, pivoting toward smoke-free alternatives. The company has invested US$7.2 billion to date in research into smoke-free products. It has also committed to stopping selling cigarettes as soon as possible, announcing in a recent report that, with the right regulatory encouragement and support from civil society, it believes cigarette sales can end within 10 to 15 years in many countries.
Roy Amit, CEO of Philip Morris Israel said: "The FDA's decision is a historic decision and an important example of how governments and public health organizations can regulate smoking-free alternatives to protect and promote public health. We are confident that the Israeli Health Ministry will also join this trend in the scientific importance that the FDA considers."


Tags smoking Philip Morris Cigarettes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich A new strategic plan for a shared Israel-Diaspora future By OMER YANKELEVICH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by