Climate expert warns we are in the final window to mitigate climate change

"There will be hotter days and more extreme weather events," climate Advocate Tami Ganot Rosenstreich said. "We are getting a lesson in humility from nature."

By 103FM  
JULY 18, 2021 19:42
A CARNIVAL float depicts climate change, personification of planet Earth and the coronavirus in Duesseldorf, Germany, in February. (photo credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS)
A CARNIVAL float depicts climate change, personification of planet Earth and the coronavirus in Duesseldorf, Germany, in February.
(photo credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS)
Advocate Tami Ganot Rosenstreich, Deputy Director of the environmental NGO Adam Teva V'Din-Israel Union for Environmental Defense, commented on Sunday about the recent wave of extreme weather events around the world in an interview with 103FM.
She said that humans are currently "in the last window of opportunity to moderate the climate crisis, so it doesn't turn into a catastrophe," adding that "We are getting a lesson in humility from nature."
Rosenstreich said that slowing down changes in the earth's climate would require reducing greenhouse gas emissions while, at the same time, preparing for the future, during which further changes to the climate are expected. 
"There will be hotter days and more extreme weather events," she said "We need to prepare for them using appropriate infrastructure."
She stated during the interview that in Israel there is great uncertainty regarding climate change and that the preparation is mainly economic. 
"These are some of the things that the new government needs to work on. Certainly, more extreme weather events, more floods and storms in the country are expected, and we do not know how to say in advance where this will happen," she warned.
In addition, Rosenstreich cited phenomena which are associated to rises in extreme weather events, including an increase in cases of violence due to the extreme heat and an increase in climate migration, as the extreme heat renders various large swathes of land unlivable, and an increase in wars over natural resources.

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


