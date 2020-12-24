The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Corona czar: Closure will need to be in place for a month

The government is expected to debate and make the final regulations on Thursday.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 11:48
Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash seen during a visit at the Jerusalem Municipality on November 22, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash seen during a visit at the Jerusalem Municipality on November 22, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
As Israel prepares to go into a third lockdown on Sunday, the coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Nachman Ash, said Thursday morning that he is convinced that Israel’s third closure will need to be in place for more than the proposed two weeks, adding that it will likely take a month to bring the rate of infection down below one thousand new cases per day.
The government is expected to debate and make the final regulations on Thursday.
The closure, set to begin at 5 p.m. on  December 27, will restrict movement 1,000 meters from home, except in exceptional cases. People are not allowed to visit outside their homes and retail, entertainment and leisure activities will be closed, except for deliveries. Businesses that do not receive the public can operate at 50% and public transportation will run at 50% capacity.
Gatherings will be reduced to 10 people in closed spaces and 20 people in open spaces. The Eilat and Dead Sea “green islands” for tourism will cease to operate. Exercise is permitted on one’s own at any distance from home. Preschoolers and students in grades 1-4 and 11-12 will go to school between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., while special education will continue as usual. Children of divorced parents will be allowed to move between households.
"I believe that two weeks will not be enough. It was determined that after two weeks there will be a situation assessment and we will see [if it is necessary] to extend it for another two weeks. This is probably what we will need. According to what we presented yesterday at the cabinet meeting, we estimated that the closure should last about 25 days, in order to achieve a significant effect and significantly reduce the number of patients below 1,000 per day and by bridging the time gap until the vaccine takes effect,” Ash said in an interview with Ynet Studio.
One aspect of the proposed closure that came in for sharp criticism from both the public and those inside the government was the decision to limit school hours for preschools.
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli said, “There is no justification for limiting the activity hours of early childhood settings, so I opposed the decision in the government. These are closed and permanent groups, and there is no epidemiological logic in shortening their activity, severely harming parents and especially children." The Private Kindergarten Forum made their opposition to the decision public, as did Na’amat, the  women’s organization.
But Prof. Chezy Levy, he director general of the Health Ministry of Health, said he supported the closure, even if the restrictions strike some as harsh.  "There is no other way to deal with the virus. . .  I understand that this is a decision that is difficult to understand, but when you make a closure, you walk a tightrope between the needs [of different people].“


