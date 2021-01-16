The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Antibodies may not stop transmission of virus, study finds

"We will have to keep wearing masks for the younger population and those who are not vaccinated," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 16, 2021 09:23
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem streets during coronavirus lockdown in Israel, January 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
People who have previously been infected with coronavirus and who are themselves protected by antibodies could still carry the virus and infect others, according to a study conducted in England.
The study – called “SARS-COV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation” (SIREN) and conducted between June 18 and November 24, 2020 – also found that while reinfection is possible, it appears to be rare, at least for the first five months after becoming sick. 
The study was first published at the end of last week. It was written about in the peer-reviewed journal The BMJ and the science journal Nature, among other publications.
Of the participants in the study who had already fallen ill (around 6,600), only 44 or less than 1% were reinfected with the virus. In other words, immune response from a first infection reduced the risk of contracting the virus again by 83%.
Of the roughly 14,000 people who had not been previously infected in the study, 318 tested positive for the virus.
The researchers do not know how long the protection lasts beyond the timeframe of the study.
Moreover, those who were reinfected did not usually suffer from serious illness. Only about 30% of the people with possible reinfection reported any symptoms, compared to 78% of those who contracted the virus for the first time. 
But, as noted, sometimes recoverers who were reinfected had high viral loads, meaning there was still a high chance that they would transmit the virus to others. 
Last week, during a ceremony marking the vaccination of Israel’s two millionth citizen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had several talks with the health minister and other professionals to bring the green passport plan to fruition as soon as possible, “which will allow us to start bringing life back to normal.” But he said, “Even when we do, we will have to keep wearing masks for the younger population and those who are not vaccinated.”
The study was not meant to give insight into the effects of the vaccine. Also, the researchers noted that the goal was not to assess whether symptoms were better or worse during the second infection and this question requires further evaluation. 
The subjects were mostly young, middle-aged females who tend anyway to have less severe symptoms than older people.
Finally, the study was conducted mostly before the British mutation, which could change the dynamics of its results. Some have suggested that the existence of mutations would lower the effectiveness of the immune response, but more research would be required.
This is not the first study published on reinfection. A separate study that was published in November, also in England, found that people who've had the virus are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after the first infection.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by