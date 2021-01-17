The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Cabinet to meet Tuesday on extending lockdown

The cabinet meeting that was expected to take place on Wednesday has been moved up to Tuesday so that the government can determine next steps for tackling the coronavirus crisis.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 17, 2021 19:19
Jerusalem's usually busy Old City is seen virtually empty during Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.
Health officials will recommend extending the lockdown by another week, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said Sunday during a press briefing, given the high level of infection, a reproduction rate that has not yet hit one and the crowding in the country’s hospitals.

There were 5,011 new cases of the virus diagnosed on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported Sunday. Among the sick were 1,237 in serious condition, including close to 300 who were intubated.

The death toll is nearing 4,000. In Jerusalem alone, some 189 people died in the last month.

"There is a slowdown in the increase in the number of verified people but we still do not see an effect on the number of patients in a serious condition,” Ash said during the briefing. He said the reproduction rate (the “R” or number of people one sick person infects) has dropped to 1.09, but has not yet dropped below one, the number needed to open schools and other parts of the economy.

'We are in a close race right now between the spread of the disease with the mutations and vaccines,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the start of the cabinet meeting. “I believe that with the cooperation of all the citizens of Israel, we will win this race.”

He said that “we will need to get a gauge of the state of the disease and whether an additional limited time period is required [for the lockdown]. We will make this decision at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, at the latest on Wednesday, and we will announce it accordingly.”

Netanyahu and Edelstein, of course, are expected to back the extended lockdown. However, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has stressed that there is no point in continuing the ongoing lockdown in Israel unless all violators are treated equally.

Gantz singled out Ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Jews and Israeli-Arabs who stand out as the most prominent violators. His comments came amid reports that haredi schools were continuing to operate in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and other parts of the country despite a government decision to shut down the entire education system.

“Whoever opens a Talmud-Torah; whoever prays in a synagogue, a mosque, or a church; whoever meets with a large number of people - is putting the lives of others in danger,” Gantz said.

“The law in Tel Aviv, Shfaram, Beitar Illit, and Ashdod is the same law,” he said. “All should abide by the rules. If the law enforcement is not equal, there is no use continuing with the closure.”
The defense minister toured the IDF's Alon Command Center on Sunday and said that later this week he will re-evaluate his position regarding the continuation of the current closure. He also said that he supports reopening the education system before anything else.

Opening the economy is also directly tied to Israel’s vaccination campaign.

So far, the Health Ministry reported, more than two million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 255,260 both doses.

“We're bringing more vaccines,’ Netanyahu said. “I hope that today we will vaccinate about 200,000 people, and so we will continue during the week.”

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced that vaccines were available for people 45-year-old and up, which led to long lines and busy phone lines at Israel’s health funds on Sunday. Pictures on the Internet showed people standing like sardines waiting to get their first or second doses - some of them without appointments.

The Leumit fund announced that it expected the number of people getting the jab would hit a peak this week and continue. It said it had opened tens of thousands more stations for its policyholders and was calling on them to get vaccinated.

Ash said that a week after people receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, they are exempt from having to enter isolation if they are in contact with a sick patient.

"Right now, this is the only benefit until we start using the green passport and open up the economy," he said.

The commissioner said the ministry was fine-tuning a computer system to print “vaccination certificates” that would be able to be accessed and printed by anyone eligible in the coming days.

“The system is undergoing final tests ... and then will be implemented,” he said.

However, discussion over the details of the country’s green passports has been delayed. Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher said Sunday that discussions on formulating a solution for the legal issues presented by the green passports would be delayed until Wednesday at the request of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
 



Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus in Israel lockdown
