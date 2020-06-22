Coronavirus in Israel's cities: Where is the virus spreading the most?

Israel is experiencing a second coronavirus peak or wave that is different from the first one, according to health experts. One of the key factors is that the virus has spread across the country rather than being concentrated in “red zones,” as Health Ministry data reveals.

Which cities are the sickest?



The cities with the most cases discovered in the last three days are Jerusalem (29), Bnei Brak (27), Bat Yam (23), Tel Aviv (23), Petah Tikva (17), Ashdod (15), Haifa (14), Elad (13), Rahat (8), Tiberius (8) and Beersheba (8).

Which cities have had the highest percentage increase in cases in the last three days?

Kafr Qara (20% - four new cases), Arara (20% - three), Jatt (17% - six), Meitar (16% - three), Har Adar (15% - two), Shefa-'Amr (15% - two), Pardes Hannah (15% - two), Ma'ale Iron (11% - two), Kadima-Tzoren (11% - two) and Nazareth (9% - two).

A report published by the I DF Military Intelligence Division’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Monday revealed a very high infection rate among Bedouin in the Negev region - around 6% of people screened for coronavirus test positive, the report said.

It explained that the social structure of the Bedouin sector is “fertile ground for the spread of the virus. In addition, “family-commercial connections between parts of the Bedouin sector in the Negev and the Palestinian population in southern Hebron, where there has been a renewed outbreak in recent days” could also contribute to the recent spike in infections in the area,

The authors of the report recommend stepping up enforcement of Health Ministry guidelines in the area, in addition to increasing testing in the area and offering support in relocating sick patients into isolation quickly.

However, the report noted that the spread in southern Israel is not solely among Bedouin but the entire region. As such, it recommends that the Negev become a focus of the Health Ministry, including increasing testing in the area and doing a more effective job of communicating about the virus throughout the area.

The research for the report was conducted between June 1 and 21.