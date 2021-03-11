The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: No bad ‘Purim effect,’ numbers continue to decline

The positive trends are not surprising in consideration of the success of the vaccination campaign in the country.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 11, 2021 18:41
Shushan Purim celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shushan Purim celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Jerusalem, Feb. 28, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 Some two weeks after Purim, health officials are starting to sigh with relief: the dreaded spike in the infection rate that everyone was fearing after the numerous illegal gatherings on the festival appears not to have occurred.
On the contrary, according to a Thursday morning updated by the Health Ministry, the previous days registered the lowest number of daily cases in almost three months, excluding Saturday and Sundays, when the amount of tests administered is significantly lower than the rest of the week.
The virus incubation period is thought to be two to 14 days, though symptoms typically appear within four or five days after exposure.
Some 99,000 tests were performed on Wednesday, and only 2,9% gave a positive result, identifying 2,802 new infections.
The good news does not stop here. The R rate – or reproduction rate, which measures how many people each case infects on average – has also been steadily declining and dropped to 0.85 on Thursday. The R rate reflects the situation of some ten days before, offering another reason to believe that Israel might have past Purim unscathed.
In the meantime, the number of serious patients continues to drop, and that of fully vaccinated people to rise.
As of Thursday morning, there were 645 individuals hospitalized in serious conditions. The last time that this figure stood below 650 was December 29. At the same time, the patients on ventilators dropped below 200.
The positive trends are not surprising in consideration of the success of the vaccination campaign in the country.
With some five million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, four million with both, and less than 270,000 individuals over 50 left to inoculate, the virus seems to finally encounter a harder time in spreading and bringing about its most devastating effects.
As the data offer many reasons to celebrate, there is also cause for sobriety, as Israel is about to surpass 6,000 coronavirus deaths, although the number of individuals succumbing to the virus every day has also significantly decreased.
A few more days will be needed to evaluate the effects of the third stage of the exit strategy from the lockdown, which began on Sunday.
If the encouraging numbers continue, health officials have vowed that the Passover seder in 2021 might return to be much similar to the ones in the years before the pandemic hit. 


Tags purim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by