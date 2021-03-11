Coronavirus: No bad ‘Purim effect,’ numbers continue to decline

On the contrary, according to a Thursday morning updated by the Health Ministry, the previous days registered the lowest number of daily cases in almost three months, excluding Saturday and Sundays, when the amount of tests administered is significantly lower than the rest of the week.

The virus incubation period is thought to be two to 14 days, though symptoms typically appear within four or five days after exposure.

Some 99,000 tests were performed on Wednesday, and only 2,9% gave a positive result, identifying 2,802 new infections.

The good news does not stop here. The R rate – or reproduction rate, which measures how many people each case infects on average – has also been steadily declining and dropped to 0.85 on Thursday. The R rate reflects the situation of some ten days before, offering another reason to believe that Israel might have past Purim unscathed.

In the meantime, the number of serious patients continues to drop, and that of fully vaccinated people to rise.

As of Thursday morning, there were 645 individuals hospitalized in serious conditions. The last time that this figure stood below 650 was December 29. At the same time, the patients on ventilators dropped below 200.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The positive trends are not surprising in consideration of the success of the vaccination campaign in the country.

With some five million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, four million with both, and less than 270,000 individuals over 50 left to inoculate, the virus seems to finally encounter a harder time in spreading and bringing about its most devastating effects.

As the data offer many reasons to celebrate, there is also cause for sobriety, as Israel is about to surpass 6,000 coronavirus deaths, although the number of individuals succumbing to the virus every day has also significantly decreased.

A few more days will be needed to evaluate the effects of the third stage of the exit strategy from the lockdown, which began on Sunday.

If the encouraging numbers continue, health officials have vowed that the Passover seder in 2021 might return to be much similar to the ones in the years before the pandemic hit.

Some two weeks after Purim, health officials are starting to sigh with relief: the dreaded spike in the infection rate that everyone was fearing after the numerous illegal gatherings on the festival appears not to have occurred.