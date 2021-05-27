Coronavirus: Travelers to pay to get tested for flying – Health Ministry

In order to travel to Israel, the authorities required that all passengers – including those who are vaccinated or recovered – present a negative test before boarding and undertake another one upon arrival.

Since the airport reopened at the end of March, inbound travelers – citizens and non citizens alike, in the rare instances where they were allowed in – were offered the test for free at the lab Check2Fly managed by the Omega company in cooperation with the Rambam Medical Center.

Regarding outbound passengers, those vaccinated and recovered are not required by the country to undergo a test before leaving, but often airlines or local regulation at their destination do, and therefore travelers still need to do it. At the moment, Check2Fly offers the tests for around NIS 135 in order to have results in four hours and NIS 45 for results within 14 hours. However, nothing prevented people from going and getting tested at their health fund for free.

The Health Ministry announced that starting from June 1, everyone who arrives in Israel will need to pay for their own test, NIS 80 when booked in advance and NIS 100 without booking. Moreover, from June 10 the testing complex at Ben-Gurion will be operated by the Femi Premium group. For those who do not comply, there will be a NIS 3,500 fine.

In addition, people who leave Israel will also need to pay for the test at the health funds out of their pockets. It was not immediately clear whether the Ben-Gurion testing station will continue to operate also for those who leave.

In the meantime, as the first tourists started to arrive, the opportunity to undergo a rapid serological test, considered one of the pillars of the system to reopen the country to foreign visitors, has yet to be offered.

Currently Israel requires to everyone who is vaccinated abroad to undergo a serological test in order to prove the presence of antibodies and to be released from the mandatory quarantine.

In order to solve the problem for tourists coming to visit the country for a limited amount of time, at the beginning of last month a government official said that they were considering saliva rapid serological testing which would provide results in about 15 minutes.

On May 19, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed that the test would take place in a structure at Terminal 3 at Ben-Gurion Airport.

However, the group that arrived on Thursday – some 12 Christian pilgrims from the US – was instead brought to the hotel where they underwent a regular serological test whose results were set to arrive by Friday morning, allowing them to interrupt the isolation period, as Adi Aharoni, the tour operator, said.

He added that if a sufficient level of antibodies is not found, the visitors know that they will need to be in quarantine at their own expenses.

Omega is able to provide also the rapid serological tests.

A spokesperson for the company said at the moment they have offered them for free to the first Birthright groups that arrived in Israel this week.