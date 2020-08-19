The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
COVID-19 fishing boat outbreak proves antibodies safeguard people - study

For their evidence, the researchers documented a SARS-CoV-2 outbreak associated with a "high attack rate" that ended up wreaking havoc on a fishing vessel mid-voyage.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 19, 2020 10:15
Seagulls fly over a fishing boat on the waters of the North Aegean Sea off the shores of Balikesir (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
Researchers have compiled the first direct evidence showing antibodies safeguard people against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) reinfection, according to a study published in the health science journal MedRxiv.
"To date, studies on protective immunity have only been performed in animal models and correlates of protection have not been established in humans," the authors noted.
Just hours before the ship's departure, they performed serological and viral RT-PCR testing on 120 out of the 122 crew members planning to man the fishing vessel.
Three had tested seropositive, meaning that they tested positive for antibodies in a serological test; that is to say, neutralizing antibodies that would protect against a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Along the trip, the fishing boat experienced a coronavirus outbreak where 104 out of the 122-person crew became infected - according to post-voyage testing - depicting an attack rate of 85.2%. The three who showed neutralizing antibodies prior went unscathed throughout.
"None of these crew members with neutralizing antibody titers showed evidence of bona fide viral infection or experienced any symptoms during the viral outbreak," the researchers stated. "Therefore, the presence of neutralizing antibodies from prior infection was significantly associated with protection against re-infection," they concluded.
The study has not been peer reviewed. It was featured in the scientific journal Nature on August 17.


