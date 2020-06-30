COVID-19 spikes in east Jerusalem due to ongoing Green Line crossings

“Unlike the first wave, we are seeing a lot of new cases [in east Jerusalem] because of the coming and going of Palestinians into Jerusalem and going back to their homes” in the West Bank, said Col. Itai Levi, the Jerusalem and Center District commander of the IDF’s Homefront Command which works closely with civilian emergency response services.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 2,698 cases of coronavirus in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. According to Palestinian Authority government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhim, there was an increase of 255 new cases confirmed since Monday across the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The current wave of the novel coronavirus has spread across the West Bank with large spikes in the cities of Nablus, Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah.

A total of nine Palestinians have died so far, including a 44-year-old Hebron resident who died on Tuesday. A total of five east Jerusalem residents have also died from the deadly virus.



During the first wave of the pandemic Palestinian working in healthcare, agriculture and construction were barred from traveling through checkpoints and were only allowed entry into Israel if they would remain for several months.

As coronavirus restrictions eased due to a decrease in numbers, crossings were once again opened, allowing Palestinians to cross on a daily basis. But with numbers once again rising, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced last week that crossings would once again close and workers in Israel would only be permitted to return on July 16.

According to Levi, “it’s hard to check everyone at the checkpoints when there are thousands of people coming in every day.”

Levi, who has Jerusalem and 33 other municipalities for a total of 2.6 million civilians under his area of responsibility, told the Post that “wherever there are more gatherings, and whenever the recommendations of social distancing, wearing a mask and hygiene aren’t kept, we will see a rise in the number of cases.”

Israel has also seen a sharp spike in confirmed cases over the past month, with 714 new cases diagnosed over the past 24 hours, including 46 in serious condition. Unlike the first wave, which saw specific communities in the country seemingly hit harder than others, the second wave has seen cases across the entire country.

As such, the IDF’s Homefront Command as well as the Operations Division have prepared plans for significant outbreaks in cities across the country as well as in Bedouin villages and towns that have seen a spike in cases.

The IDF is continuing to run five coronavirus facilities – two for quarantining individuals and three others for coronavirus patients. There are three facilities under Levi’s command – two for quarantine and one for diagnosed patients.

Levi told the Post that unlike during the first wave, municipalities will work alongside the Homefront Command and will have a larger role in the fight against the virus using a municipal control and regulation system starting in August.

The system developed by the Weizmann Institute of Science will be able to differentiate between various neighborhoods, street by street, in different cities across Israel, and identify clusters of the virus before a larger outbreak occurs.

With the system, every municipality will be able to know who has the virus and they would then be able to determine whether someone would need to be quarantined in a state-run facility, be transported to a hospital, or whether they could safely quarantine at home.

“This is something that we learned from the first wave,” Levi said. “It’s important to say that the municipalities are ready for this. We have trained them for this. Iit doesn’t matter if its rockets or a pandemic – the municipalities can handle this.”

And with numbers rising, it’s clear that Israel will continue to contend with the virus for at least the next year.

“It hasn’t ended and won’t end for the awhile,” Levi said.