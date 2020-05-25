The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Despite COVID-19, pivotal pancreatic cancer study in Israel hits benchmark

Overall survival rate increased from 11.1 months to 19.9 in some trials. The 613 in CPI-613 stands for the 613 commandments of the Torah.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 25, 2020 09:42
Cancer (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cancer (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Rafael Pharmaceuticals has reached 75% of the 500-patient enrollment needed for its pivotal phase-3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer, despite COVID-19, the company told The Jerusalem Post. In addition, the company launched a COVID-19 task force to ensure appropriate medical centers hosting the trials are implementing safety measures and that testing could continue. 
Many of the patients are from Israel, according to Sanjeev Luther, Rafael’s president and CEO, who explained that the trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rafael’s lead compound CPI-613 in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX as first-line therapy.
The 613 in CPI-613 stands for the 613 mitzvot (commandments) of the Torah, Luther said.
Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer death and is expected to become the second leading cause after 2020, according to multiple studies. 
In Israel, instances of pancreatic cancer have spiked in the last five years. As per the National Cancer Registry, 888 patients were diagnosed with the cancer in 2013. The number of incidents reached 1,024 in 2018 and is expected to be 1,086 by 2020.
Moreover, its prognosis is grim, with five-year survival rate being 6% to 8%, according to a report by the New England Journal of Medicine
In July, Rafael launched its phase-3 clinical trial for pancreatic cancer at eight sites throughout Israel, led by primary investigator Dr. Talia Golan, head of Sheba Medical Center’s Pancreatic Cancer Center. The trial is a randomized pivotal phase-3 trial. Some 250 people will receive chemotherapy plus a full dose of CPI-613, while another 250 people will receive just the chemo. 
Luther said that the company’s hope was that by the end of September 2020, the results will prove the efficacy of the treatment and the company will be able to apply and receive expedited approval by the FDA. He told the Post that with the rapid enrollment, the study is on schedule. 
Literature provided by the company showed that since 1997, the median overall survival following standard front-line therapies in metastatic pancreatic cancer has increased from 6.8 months using gemcitabine to 11.1 months using FOLFIRINOX. 
CPI-613 exhibited synergy with FOLFIRINOX in pre-clinical and clinical studies. In a phase 1 clinical study of CPI-613 in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX exhibited excellent safety and efficacy profile in patients with first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer with a median overall survival of 19.9 months and a median progression-free survival of 9.9 months.
Now, Rafael is investigating CPI-613 in the Phase 3 trial, with the immediate objective of improving the quality of life of patients with pancreatic cancer.
Israeli hospitals participating in the trial include Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, Soroka Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Rambam Health Care Campus, Laniado Hospital, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
To ensure that the trial was not delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Luther told the Post that “we have established a COVID-19 task force to closely monitor our clinical trials and make changes as needed.” 
The task force reviewed all clinical trials and collected data relevant to the patients’ study treatments and schedules. 
The concept: tumors could be treated by disrupting their source of energy, hindering cancer cells from growing and spreading.
Specifically, CPI-613 is a small molecule lipoate analogue, explained Rafael’s chief medical officer Tim Pardee in a previous interview. This molecule mimics the catalytic intermediate of two key tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle enzymes: Pyruvate dehydrogenase and alpha-Ketoglutaric dehydrogenase. CPI-613 activates the regulatory elements around each of these complexes.
The TCA cycle is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to release stored energy through the oxidation of acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats and proteins into adenosine triphosphate and carbon dioxide.
“What it does is feed misinformation to these regulatory elements, making them feel that there is too much carbon flow through both of these complexes, causing them to be inhibited,” Pardee said. “It simultaneously inhibits both complexes so tumor cells that are primarily driven by glucose cannot utilize glucose in the TCA cycle. Tumor cells that are primarily driven by glutamine usage cannot use glutamine-derived carbons in the TCA cycle. And, importantly, tumors cannot switch from one source to the other in the presence of CPI-613.”
As the trial gets closer to positive results, Rafael is starting to test its concept for extending and enhancing the lives of patients with GI cancers, since CPI-613 exhibited synergy with FOLFIRINOX - standard of care for several GI cancers from colorectal and esophageal to anal canal. 
“We are trying to solve the pancreatic cancer puzzle,” Luther said. “The trials will speak for themselves.”
Rafael hopes to have the treatment approved and on the market from this trial by late 2021.


Tags Israel cancer start up nation pancreatic cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let the judges do their job in Netanyahu's trial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 Hungary, Austria stand against rest of EU blasting Israel
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
5 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by