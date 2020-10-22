The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

'Diplomatic efforts to procure more COVID-19 vaccine candidates underway'

A senior Health Ministry official said that the ministry is trying to ensure Israeli citizens have access to a vaccine as soon as possible.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 18:19
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative) (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Israel is trying to reach agreements to purchase coronavirus vaccines from several other potential developers, according to a senior Health Ministry official who is in the know.
“There are several diplomatic efforts going on behind the scenes,” he told The Jerusalem Post in a private briefing. “We are trying everything we can to ensure Israeli citizens have access to a vaccine as soon as possible.”
The source said that he could not discuss details and that he would “not confirm or deny” that Israel is evaluating both the Russian Sputnik V vaccine candidate or the Chinese-made vaccine. He also said that some deals might have already been made but not yet made public because of confidentiality agreements.
Recall, the Health Ministry has already signed with two American companies to be among the first recipients of their vaccines, if they are successful: Moderna and Arcturus.
Although the individual said that Israel is working fast to ensure it gets access to the vaccine candidates it wants, the country is also operating with caution.
Concurrently, the Israel Institute for Biological Research is developing its own vaccine candidate: Brilife.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said earlier this week that Phase 1 human trials are expected to start by the end of the month, though another source close to the situation told the Post that the kick-off date could be pushed until early November.
The Health Ministry official cautioned that Israel could not “put all its eggs in this basket,” as less than 15% of vaccines that are in development succeed and make it to the market.
“But these figures don’t tell you anything - not with these technologies and not at this time,” he said. “It is a general pointer, but not an estimation of success since there are so many trials going on.”
Today, there are close to 200 companies or research teams working on the development of a coronavirus vaccine. According to the New York Times vaccine tracker, some 59 vaccine candidates are already in the midst of clinical trials. Another six are approved for early or limited use.  
“There are enough attempts that some or one of them statistically should succeed,” he said.
The official added that there are differences in the chances of success between older and newer vaccine technologies. Moderna, for example, whose leadership has expressed high hopes for the development of a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, has never completed production of a similar vaccine.
Moderna’s mRNA-1273 uses the mRNA (messenger RNA) delivery platform to encode for an S-2P immunogen. The investigational vaccine directs the body’s cells to express the spike protein to elicit a broad immune response.
“We have not been able to develop an mRNA vaccine yet,” Moderna’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, told the Post in a previous interview. “This is a relatively novel technology. We have been at it for about five years and we have consistently been able to show at least in early studies that this technology is able to generate neutralizing antibodies.”
In contrast, IIBR’s vaccine candidate is based on a well-known method of vaccination, the institute has released. What is new is the use of a Vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) virus – a type of virus that does not cause diseases in humans.
Through genetic engineering, proteins are attached to the VSV virus to form coronavirus “crowns” that are identified by the body as COVID-19. As a result, the body produces antibodies against it.
The Phase I trial requires the approval of the Health Ministry’s Helsinki Committee, which oversees the rights, safety and well-being of participants recruited for medical research. Such approval had not yet been granted earlier this week.
“It’s a big step - a human trial - and you need to make sure you don’t hurt anyone,” a second Health Ministry official said. “All of the subjects are volunteers, but we still need to be as safe as can be.”
Some 100 people are expected to participate in the Phase 1 trial through both Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. The hospitals have already started recruiting volunteers.
Israel has never developed a vaccine on its own.
“When people talk about antibiotics or vaccines, these are life-saving technologies,” the source said. “If you undermine the strong belief that people have that these are safe and efficient technologies because you have hurried, the cost could be much higher than you expect.”
He said that if the first COVID-19 vaccine gets a “bad wrap,” it will hurt the rest of them. And, “assuming a vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, it will make it much harder to surface.”
He also said that along the way this could mean that timelines are not secure.
Moreover, he explained that it is often only in Phase 3 trials that touch at least 30,000 people that some of the unknown side effects begin to surface - side effects that impact one in 1,000 or one in 10,000 people, but when given to ultimately millions of people “is not a few patients.”
Israel, he said, would likely have to partner with another, larger country to complete its Phase 3 trial of Brilife, if the vaccine candidate gets that far.  
“All medicine products have some side effects,” he stressed. “For vaccines these are usually redness, swelling, pain at the place of injection. Considering how bad this pandemic is, these are not the side effects we are worried about.”
The greater concern would be the long-term effects. Traditionally, vaccine development takes seven to 10 years and Phase 3 trials two or three years of this timeline.
“This is a new illness. We don’t know the long-term effects of the illness and we won’t know the long-term effects of the vaccine” when it is first administered.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by