Israel names its vaccine candidate: Brilife

Human trials expected to start by the end of the month.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 21:02
Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting the Israel Biological Institute. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting the Israel Biological Institute.
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Israel Institute for Biological Research announced Monday that it has named its coronavirus vaccine candidate Brilife.
The “bri” is the first part of the Hebrew word for health the “il” stands for Israel and “life,” explained IIBR director-general Prof. Shmuel Shapira.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the institute in Nes Ziona on Monday to receive an update on the progress of the vaccine. He was informed that the team is on schedule to start Phase 1 human trials at the end of the month.
Gantz said that if the process is successful it stands to benefit the entire State of Israel and possibly the whole world.
Phase 1 human trials are expected to take place at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
Earlier this month, the hospitals told The Jerusalem Post that they had begun recruitment of the first 100 health individuals who will participate in the trial. If the safety of the product is proven in Phase 1, another 1,000 people are expected to be recruited to take part in a Phase 2 study. That should happen sometime in the spring.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
