Elephants, hippos central to prehistoric human diet, Israeli scholars say

Until a few dozen thousand years ago, large herbivores such as elephants, hippos and rhinos wandered around most of the world, including Europe and Asia.

Contrary to what has been argued by others, their meat constituted a fundamental nutritional source for prehistoric humans, Tel Aviv University scholars Ran Barkai and Miki Ben Dor claimed in a paper just published in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology.

Moreover, the two archaeologists stated that analyzing the behavior and diet of modern hunter-gatherer tribes, generally considered a good research avenue to understand better what was happening during prehistory, does not represent an accurate model to shed light on the diet of humanity’s ancestors, in light of the many differences in circumstances.

“We have been working on reconstructing the Paleolithic diet for a decade,” Barkai told The Jerusalem Post.

The question of the proportion between different sources of calories, and especially from animals and plants, has been at the center of debate for a long time, he added.



The expert highlighted that already in previous studies he and other colleagues reached the conclusion that fat must have played a major role in paleo-nutrition.

“Humans are unable to digest an unlimited amount of proteins since our liver needs to get rid of the nitrogen in the meat. Therefore, there is only a limited supply of calories, approximately one third of the daily caloric need, that can be obtained from proteins. Moreover, vegetable resources were not highly available in many places while before domestication and especially before the use of fire, they were not as nutritious as today,” he explained.

“Larger animals are richer in fat compared to smaller ones,” he pointed out. “We therefore established that big animals were a precious source of food for early Paleolithic humans.”

The numbers of these animals however constantly declined over time, until 40,000 years ago almost all of them disappeared from the planet. Among others, several species of elephants existed around the world – at least six only in Africa. Furthermore, other species – like deer or undomesticated cattle or horses - saw a decrease in their size: for example, an ancient ox weighted around a ton, about twice a modern specimen.

As Barkai highlighted, these transformations in the ecology of their environment had also other consequences, forcing early humans to find new hunting techniques to increase the amount of animals they could obtain.

“Instead of one elephant, they needed to hunt dozens of deer,” he said. “This situation was the trigger for many cultural and biological changes in human evolution.”

“Hunting an elephant was not easy, it required knowledge and courage. However, since no one else hunted these animals beside for humans, it did not require very sophisticated technology. For instance, elephants would not flee fast, while deer surely would, so they needed to develop tools to hunt from a distance. We believe that these might have been the circumstances that led to invent arrows, bows and spears, or fishing gears later on,” Barkai said.

In the paper, Barkai and Ben Dor also make a pioneering case against the use of studies on modern hunter-gatherer tribes in order to reconstruct the diet of early humans.

“Our position is that hunter-gatherers that live today in Africa do not hunt large animals for several reasons,” Barkai told the Post. “Nowadays large animals exist in very small numbers and hunting them is not permitted, while on the other hand they used more vegetables to complete their diet. Moreover, there are differences from the technological perspective: modern hunter-gatherers use fire to cook on a daily basis and also containers that early humans did not have. We claim that to make a comparison, the same ecological and technological grounds are needed.”