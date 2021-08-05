The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Everything you need to know about Israel's new coronavirus restrictions

New restrictions will be enforced starting from Sunday, August 8, and will include outdoor mask-wearing, work from home directives, and fines for quarantine violators.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 22:05
A woman with a COVID-19 mask walks in Jerusalem on Sunday February 14 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A woman with a COVID-19 mask walks in Jerusalem on Sunday February 14 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government is implementing new or reinstituted coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to flatten the curve of infections and reduce the number of seriously ill hospitalized patients.
There has been a rise in morbidity and the start of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Israel, with over 3,000 new cases being registered every day for several consecutive days.
The restrictions, which will be enforced starting from Sunday, August 8, are as follows:
Mask mandates:
It will once again be required of people to wear a mask outdoors when in a crowd of 100 people or more, in a first since the original outdoor mask mandate was lifted in April of this year. 
Masks will not be required for children under the age of seven, people with a disability-related exemption, or people engaging in sports activities.
Work from home:
Government ministries, and the public work sector in general, will return to a reduced capacity workspace, with 50% of employees returning to work from home, which most have not done since the end of the third lockdown in February of this year.
The private sector workforce has been encouraged to implement the same directive, although no formal orders have been issued as they have been for the public sector.
 
Quarantine rules:
In the case of a child under the age of 12 coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, their primary care-giver must enter into quarantine with them, even if they are vaccinated.
Any parent with a child under the age of 12 who is found to have prevented their child from performing a coronavirus test or from entering quarantine will be charged a fine of 3,500 NIS.
A 5,000 NIS fine will be given to anyone found to be violating quarantine orders, and steps are being taken to properly enforce this directive.
Coronavirus tests:
Starting on August 8, any unvaccinated person (who has the option to receive the vaccine but chooses not to) who wishes to take a coronavirus test will be required to pay for it themselves. The cost of tests will continue to be covered for all vaccinated people and those unable to receive the vaccine.
 
Green pass restrictions:
The green pass restrictions will once again be expanded to include all public spaces including cultural and sporting events, gyms, restaurants and dining rooms, conferences, tourist attractions, and places of worship. The rules will apply even when there are less than 100 people present.
 
The happy badge:
The happy badge restrictions, designed specifically to allow indoor events to take place in a safe manner, will be valid for sporting and cultural events and shows. The badge allows entry of vaccinated and recovered individuals, as well as people with negative test results, into events with over 100 participants. 

Under the happy badge outline, masks remain compulsory at all times besides when the wearer is eating or drinking.
 


