The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Global travel while the coronavirus pandemic rages

I made it to New York City and back to Israel, and lived to tell the tale.

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
JULY 29, 2020 12:41
NEARLY EMPTY: Ben-Gurion Airport waiting area (photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
NEARLY EMPTY: Ben-Gurion Airport waiting area
(photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
Like many people, I’ve been eager to resume international travel. While I spend most of the year in Israel and am married to a Tel Aviv-based Israeli, I’m an American whose parents live in New York City and with whom I’m exceptionally close.
Before the pandemic I was traveling back and forth every few weeks. As we all know, countries across the globe now have mitigation measures in place that include quarantines and limits on who can pass through their borders. These rules are always changing, so before planning any trips, make sure you qualify to get into the country you plan to visit and back into Israel, and know any restrictions that might be in place once you are there.
In early July I boarded a plane from Ben-Gurion to JFK, with all the expected anxiety. (As a non-citizen, will I be let back into Israel if I leave? Am I putting my parents at risk by visiting etc., etc?) 
I was told to get to the airport four hours in advance, yet within 25 minutes I was at the gate. The airport was nearly empty, so even though staff had been savagely cut, things moved faster than ever. On the Delta flight there wasn’t anyone, as far as I could tell, who didn’t have an entire row to themselves. 
There’s an inordinate amount of fear about flying, but given how empty my flight was, I felt safer at the airport and on the plane than I do strolling down one of Tel Aviv’s busy streets.
Delta had all the middle seats blocked off, something that isn’t a given on other carriers like United. The staff were exceedingly friendly, and everyone went out of their way to follow protocol. That said, when a plane only has a few dozen people, social distancing doesn’t take much effort.
Once I landed in New York, I zipped through passport control and baggage claim within minutes. Our nearly empty flight was the only one landing that early morning. There were no questions, no temperature checks, and seemingly no added security measures in place. Within minutes of getting off the plane, I was in an Uber cab to New York City and shortly thereafter in the Jitney bus to the Hamptons.
I didn’t spend very long in Manhattan, where I was born and raised, because like a good chunk of locals, my parents decamped back in March. They went to the Hamptons. Others when to Connecticut, Florida, or wherever else they were able to rent a house or happened to own a second home. 
It’s wasn’t hard to understand why. Crime has gone through the roof in Manhattan. Retail stores are, at best, boarded up, and at worst, vacant or for rent. The things that make the city so special – Broadway, nightlife, museums and cultural happenings – are all on pause through the end of the year, at least. And let’s not forget all the extra taxes that are hurled at New Yorkers just for living in Manhattan. 
With everything closed, anyone who could leave, left. It’s also worth noting that even though it had been months since the pandemic started, you still could not readily get Lysol wipes, Charmin toilet paper or even disposable masks in the city.
THERE WERE, nonetheless, three things I did see that impressed me. First, nearly everyone in New York City was wearing a mask. In Israel that wasn’t the case until fines were put in place. 
Second, restaurants are offering outdoor seating with tables either very far apart or with clear plastic barriers between them. A number of retailers, like Lululemon, are giving out free masks at the door and limiting the number of shoppers. They have also created QR codes that you can scan to get a text message when you can enter the store. That meant no waiting in long lines in the summer heat. 
And third, many grocery stores are offering special “senior shopping hours” and are set up with arrows to ensure one-way traffic through aisles.
When I made my way to the Hamptons, I found the same to be true. Restaurants, shops and farms have all gone to great lengths to ensure, as best they can, the safety of their customers. A few glossy workout studios have even managed to convert their indoor spaces to outdoor only. 
Among the most impressive was Tracy Anderson’s Water Mill studio. Billed as “Al Fresco Training,” the outdoor space comes complete with floor-length mirrors, Anderson’s signature joint-friendly, shock-absorbent floor to protect students’ knees, and personal headphones so everyone can adjust the music to their liking while blocking out surrounding noise. Students are all positioned eight feet apart, and while no masks are required during the workout, they’re required before and after, and the staff disinfects the space and equipment non-stop.
When I made my way back to Israel, I found the JFK Delta terminal still almost empty. There were only two flights departing, including my own. Once again, I made it to the gate in less than 30 minutes, and everyone on the flight had an entire row to themselves. While an empty airport and flight may sound amazing, in the context of coronavirus it felt, like so much else these days, disheartening.
Once I landed in Israel, I immediately got a text message asking me to fill out a form, in which I requested to isolate at home. If I didn’t meet the requirements, the text said, I would be sent to a “corona hotel.” At the time I landed those requirements included either living alone or living in a space where I could isolate with my own bedroom and bathroom. 
There were temperature checks and briefings on the mandatory 14-day quarantine. I was told that there would be regular check-ins, and if I left before the time was up I could face a fine of NIS 5,000. 
I was also told that no taxis were allowed in the pickup area, so my husband picked me up in our car, however, it turned out that there were plenty of taxis waiting to take the very few passengers who landed.
All that said, it still took no more than 30 minutes to make it from the plane to the car to get to my apartment – record time, as anyone who has gone through passport control at Ben-Gurion knows.


Tags Israel United States travel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by