Gov't publishes COVID-19 prayer service regulations for High Holy Days

Concern has been raised that fulfilling these conditions may be particularly difficult within ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods and cities, which typically have high population densities.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 18:59
SPREADING PRAYER and love from the Western Wall. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SPREADING PRAYER and love from the Western Wall.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
With COVID-19 infections at an all-time high and the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur rapidly approaching, the government published earlier this week regulations for prayer services over these central Jewish festivals.
The new regulations apply for the rest of the Jewish month of Elul and the High Holy Days themselves.
Prayer services are being permitted indoors as long as the synagogue or prayer space is at least 40 square meters in size, and the maximum occupancy cannot exceed one person per four square meters, a large space permitting relatively few worshipers in such buildings.
In addition, the maximum total occupancy of any building is 1,000 people, although few synagogues or places of prayer have the 4,000 square meters for such a congregation.
But occupancy will be further limited by the traffic light system of red, orange, yellow and green zones, so that red zones with high COVID-19 infection rates will have greater restrictions on the number of worshipers, and green zones less.
Seating inside synagogues and other indoor spaces will be within groups in designated areas of the building, each of will be allocated specific entrances to the building, if it has more than one.
Some form of physical partition will also need to be placed between the different designated areas for each group, and individuals within each area will need to be two meters apart, unless they live in the same household.
Communal prayer outdoors will also be possible but, like those indoors, will also need to be divided up into separate physical enclosures, with no more than 20 worshipers in each area, and with each enclosure separated by at least two meters.
Inside the enclosures, there should be two meters between each worshiper and if possible at least one chair between them.
Given the tight restrictions and requirements for large spaces both indoors and outdoors, concern has been raised that fulfilling these conditions may be particularly difficult within ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods and cities, which typically have high population densities.
Menny Shwartz, an ultra-Orthodox communications strategist who has worked with the Health Ministry, said, however, that the issue within the ultra-Orthodox community differs depending on the different segments of the sector.
The non-hassidic so-called “Lithuanian” community is mostly adhering to government guidelines and restrictions, and he said that open spaces could be found in ultra-Orthodox cities and neighborhoods despite the lack of green spaces, such as car parks, empty lots and other areas.
Shwartz said, however, that hassidic communities have relaxed its adherence to the coronavirus restrictions, and although they abide by some regulations, they have allowed greater numbers of worshipers and hassidim to gather for prayers and communal events than is allowed.


