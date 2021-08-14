Proximity to natural green spaces such as forests was found to significantly decrease SARS-CoV-2 infections, according to a study published this month in medRxiv.

The year-long study, which spanned overall 3,109 counties in the United States, found that people who live near green spaces are less likely to contract SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The study also found urban areas are much more efficient than green spaces in exposing humans to COVID-19. This could be due to less air circulation and open spaces in urban areas relative to the open green spaces.

This is in contrast to other COVID-19 infection rates are the lowest in forests and remained the lowest throughout the entire period of study.This is in contrast to other green spaces , where the infection rates fluctuated during the different time periods of the pandemic throughout the year.

