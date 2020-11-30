Health Ministry warns of alternative health center's untested methods

The Health Ministry has come out with an announcement warning the Israeli public against a misleading campaign of the Ashhar Center for Natural Healing.The ministry has warned against the method used by the center's owner, Eran Ashhar, which he calls "Surgical Nutrition," claiming that it can be used to heal several severe illnesses, sometimes permanently – although he has little scientific backing for these claims. According to the ministry, the term is used to try and convey the illusion of it being a medical treatment, even though it is not acknowledged by the ministry and has no information supporting its usefulness against the illnesses in question. Ashhar also does not have a license to practice medicine, instead using the term "Doctor N.D." in his advertisement, which is not an officially acknowledged degree by the State of Israel. The Health Ministry wishes to clarify that this method cannot guarantee recovery, and that presenting it as an alternative to conventional medicine may put people at risk due to their avoiding the necessary treatment until it may be too late.
