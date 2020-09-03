Hebrew U researchers warn: Take ‘vigorous action’ against COVID-19 now

A team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem presented the coronavirus cabinet with an alarming study on Thursday that showed that the rate of infection and the mortality rate are expected to climb in the coming days. The report, which was viewed by The Jerusalem Post, recommended immediate and “vigorous action.”The research team, which has been publishing predictions throughout the first and second waves, also said that as many as 600 patients will be in critical condition within nine days. “The stabilization period” has ended, they said. “An increase in morbidity is expected.”The report explained that until now, the number of hospitalized serious patients was balanced by the number who died and the number who recovered from coronavirus. They said that the rate of infection is rising in certain locations and that the coefficient (R) is at more than one. As such, “the current balance in the number of serious patients is expected to be broken.”The researchers did note that the situation can be tempered by as much as 10 to 12 days with effective preventive measures and restrictions, such as more effectively limiting gatherings. They show a direct correlation between limiting gatherings and lowering the rate of infection.Previous reports by the same HU team have, including as recently as about 30 days ago, included much more positive predictions.
