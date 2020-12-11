The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hospice fulfills dying wish of patient to kiss beloved Torah scrolls

Miriam was a woman of kindness who cared for everyone and always gave generously.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 18:48
Miriam and the hospice staff at the synagogue with her Torah scroll. (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Miriam and the hospice staff at the synagogue with her Torah scroll.
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
The last wishes of 87-year old hospice patient Miriam were fulfilled recently with the help staff from the Hadassah University Hospital's Mt. Scopus Hospice.
Miriam, who passed away this week, spent the last few months of her life at the hospice residence. During her time their staff got to know her through a unique project designed to acquaintance staff with patients in the last stage of their lives. After they got to know her, they understood that they needed to help Miriam in experiencing one last meaningful moment: escorting her from the hospital to the synagogue where a Torah scroll was dedicated in her late husband's name. 
“It is important to us that we get to know the life stories of our patients, and it is important to our patients that we get to know the full life they had, the previous chapters in the story of their lives," said hospice nurse Abigail Damari.
"From this need a project was established in the ward wherein we asked patient families to familiarize staff with the life stories of the patients. 
As the staff got to know Miriam, they learned that she was a widow with no children, whose main visitor was her devoted brother. They asked her brother to tell them of Miriam's life story. He happily obliged, and recounted how Miriam was a woman of kindness who cared for everyone and always gave generously. 
He explained that Miriam had the privilege of bringing two Torah scrolls into synagogue, one of which was donated to the local synagogue in her home neighborhood in the name of her late husband. Miriam would visit the synagogue every week in order to visit the Torah scroll.
From hearing this story staff knew that they had to take Miriam to the synagogue to visit the Torah scroll which clearly meant so much to her. 
The effort was not simple, and the project required many logistics to be organized in order to get Miriam out of her hospice bed and into the synagogue. It was done in coordination with the synagogue's gabay and help from the Ezra Le'Marpeh Center.
Miriam was accompanied a nurse, a social worker, and a department staff volunteer who stayed by her side the entire time as she was escorted from the hospital's hospice center to the synagogue by ambulance. 
She was able to see her beloved Torah scroll one last time and kiss it. 
"This trip was very significant in the last episode of her life, we saw the emotions that flooded her, and she thanked us warmly," said Damari.
"For the staff it was clear that this is an initiative that we need to continue. We said goodbye to her sadly this week, but we did so knowing that she had managed to get closure from a significant life moment and fulfill one last wish."


Tags synagogue Torah hospital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by