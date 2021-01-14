The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How much can you earn as an Israeli coronavirus vaccine tester?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 14, 2021 05:41
Segev Harel becomes the first person to receive the IIBR's new coronavirus vaccine as human trials get underway, Sheba Medical Center, November 1, 2020 (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Segev Harel becomes the first person to receive the IIBR's new coronavirus vaccine as human trials get underway, Sheba Medical Center, November 1, 2020
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Participants in trials of Israel's coronavirus vaccination are receiving up to NIS 6,435 for taking part in the national effort, according to documents obtained by Israel Hayom earlier this week.
The participants receive NIS 495 for each visit to the Israeli Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Ness Ziona, adding up to as much as NIS 6,435 per participant in some groups if they visit 13 times.
All those participating are required to undergo about 12 visits during the trial period and are reimbursed for their participation. The reimbursement is calculated according to the average wage in the economy to equal a full working day, plus travel, parking and meals.
IIBR recently launched Phase II of its clinical trial for its vaccine candidate, known as Brilife. While the phase should usually last 12 to 14 months, the IIBR is expected to request that the phase be shortened to just a few months.
The trials will then proceed to Phase III, in which around 30,000 participants will be used to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, both inside and outside of Israel.
This phase is expected to begin in the spring. 
An issue that may arise is that participants who received the placebo and are eligible to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination will be allowed to do so, which may impact efforts to judge the effectiveness of the vaccine as the trials may lack a proper control group.
Participants who wish to check whether they were in the placebo group will be allowed to do so and request approved vaccines if they're interested after initial data is collected, a top official for Samson Assuta Ashdod Medical Center said earlier this month.


