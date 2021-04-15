The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How to lose the weight gained during coronavirus

How to do it for real? Start changing the way you think and eating less

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 15, 2021 10:26
SHIRA WASSERMAN, owner of Half Shira (photo credit: OFIR HAREL)
SHIRA WASSERMAN, owner of Half Shira
(photo credit: OFIR HAREL)
 It’s springtime. The weather is changing and the world – at least in Israel – is starting to open up again. People will want to wear shorts and swimsuits and celebrate their renewed freedom.
But according to several studies, people gained weight during quarantine and throughout the coronavirus crisis – people who most likely never had an issue with being overweight, including young people.
“People gained between 10% and 30% of their weight,” according to Shira Wasserman, a health and weight loss lecturer who owns the business Half Shira. She described a friend who weighed 55 kilos before the pandemic and now weighs 61 kilos – that is almost two pants sizes. She said her own young daughters, ages seven and 10, also put on some weight.
“It was the stress,” Wasserman said. The pandemic “just happened one day; one day they announced that coronavirus had come and we just had to deal with it.”
It also did not help that people were sitting at home in their sweatpants.
A WebMD survey published by Missouri University polled more than 1,000 readers and found that nearly half of women and also one-quarter of men said they had gained weight “due to COVID restrictions.”
In addition, 68% of readers reported snacking more, 74% cooking more and 54% exercising less.
A similar but more scientific study was offered by the National Institutes of Health in May that showed at least 22% of survey respondents had gained five to 10 pounds (around two to five kilograms). Within those who had gained the weight, there was a significantly higher portion who said they increased eating in response to sight and smell or stress. Others took up eating snacks after dinner.
A KEY factor in weight gain is emotional eating, Wasserman said. Her business, which she started in 2008 after losing 150 kilograms herself, combines the support of a dietitian with a personal coach. It is a fully online program that includes access to a new, real-time application through which clients can submit pictures of their meals and fill in a food diary and get real-time feedback.
“The only way to actually do a real [weight loss] process is to start changing the way you think and eating less,” Wasserman said, noting that it is essential that intentional eating happens every day.
She said that with things opening up again, people seem to want to get healthier again. But at the same time, there is all the excitement of being able to eat out at restaurants and entertain.
She said Passover, too, is always a holiday that centers on food. This year, it was even more about gathering around the table, since last Passover people spent the holiday alone.
“If they were on an exercise or eating routine and gained weight during COVID, that’s because their situation changed and they did not know how to shift their habits along with the situation,” said Tova Eastman, owner and CEO of Ignite Fitness Academy, an online health and wellness program.
TOVA EASTMAN, CEO of Ignite Fitness Academy. (Photo: Courtesy)TOVA EASTMAN, CEO of Ignite Fitness Academy. (Photo: Courtesy)
“The advice I give someone coming out of COVID is the same advice I would give people during COVID.”
She said the most important thing is to take on new things slowly and gradually.
“Fast is unsustainable,” Eastman said.
For example, instead of jumping into six days a week at the gym, commit to two days doing a specific home workout. Instead of going on a crash diet, take on something small like hydrating more with two liters of water each day.
“The more specific and smaller the goal is, the more likely you are to continue with it and build up from here,” Eastman said.
Wasserman also offered tips for getting back on track. The first is to plan your days and your meals, she said.
“Just think a little before you eat,” Wasserman explained. “This was mostly the hardest problem with COVID. People just ate because they were home next to the refrigerator. Plan ahead. Even if you do not 100% stick to the plans, it is still better than not planning at all.”
Another tip is to try to feel whether you are hungry. She said that a lot of people grab food when they are sad or happy.
“You can prevent putting many calories into your body if you think about it first,” she said.
Finally, she recommends not dieting or giving up the sweets and other junk foods that you love. She said it is more about portion control and how often you splurge on these foods. Wasserman recommends eating something like sweets once a week, so you have something to look forward to.
“The question should not be how to lose weight after COVID,” Eastman advised. “It should be how can you prepare yourself the best so when a situation like this occurs again you have the tools available to go through it.”


Tags health fasting Coronavirus diet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by