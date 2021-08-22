A week before the school year opens, Israel has begun a large-scale antibody survey in children between 3-12 years old in an attempt to measure how many have been infected with the coronavirus in the past year and a half.

The survey, a joint project of the IDF’s Homefront Command along with the Health and Education Ministries, will open in 300 posts across the country.

The serological testing complexes will be run by Magen David Adom and the tests will be done in the form of a finger prick-like diabetes test and will give health care providers an almost immediate answer.

The army aims to screen close to 2 million youth under the age of 12 to see if they have had the virus.

With children currently ineligible for vaccines, those who test positive will receive a “green pass” and be exempt from isolation if someone in their class tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year.

Israel reported on Thursday 5,312 new coronavirus cases, the third consecutive day marking a slight decline in numbers. On Wednesday 7,856 cases were reported while on Tuesday 8,758 new cases were reported. There are currently 666 patients in serious condition, with 104 intubated.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit the Alon Command Center in the Home Front Command. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Due to the soaring numbers at the beginning of the current wave, the IDF’s Homefront Command reopened the Alon Headquarters and is carrying out some 150,000 tests on a daily basis as well as in-depth epidemiological investigations.

The Alon Headquarters is also looking at all those who’ve returned from abroad for 10 days and looking if new variants appear in those who test positive for the virus. The headquarters then carries out genetic sequencing on PCR tests taken from those who’ve returned from abroad in order to find the next variant that might cause an outbreak in Israel.

But the IDF is optimistic that the current wave will taper off in the coming weeks as the numbers of new coronavirus cases drop, especially among Israelis 60 and over. The military says that the slowing down of the infection rate is due to the behavior of the population which is returning to wearing masks as well as the number of vaccinated and recovered individuals.

The delta variant outbreak triggered soaring infection rates, but according to a study conducted by the Maccabi health maintenance organization, the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine is 86 percent effective in preventing infection among those 60 years old and above.

Health Ministry data has found that those who have received two doses of the vaccine were significantly less likely to get seriously ill.