The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

IDF's Homefront Command begins antibody survey in kids aged 3-12 years old

Third booster, masks and social distancing causing infection rate to drop. Israel reported on Thursday 5,312 new coronavirus cases, the third consecutive day marking a slight decline in numbers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 22, 2021 12:49
Head of the IDF's Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and Mayor of Rishon Letzion Raz Kinstlich (photo credit: ODED KARNI)
Head of the IDF's Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin and Mayor of Rishon Letzion Raz Kinstlich
(photo credit: ODED KARNI)
A week before the school year opens, Israel has begun a large-scale antibody survey in children between 3-12 years old in an attempt to measure how many have been infected with the coronavirus in the past year and a half.
The survey, a joint project of the IDF’s Homefront Command along with the Health and Education Ministries, will open in 300 posts across the country. 
The serological testing complexes will be run by Magen David Adom and the tests will be done in the form of a finger prick-like diabetes test and will give health care providers an almost immediate answer. 
The army aims to screen close to 2 million youth under the age of 12 to see if they have had the virus. 
With children currently ineligible for vaccines, those who test positive will receive a “green pass” and be exempt from isolation if someone in their class tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year.
Israel reported on Thursday 5,312 new coronavirus cases, the third consecutive day marking a slight decline in numbers. On Wednesday 7,856 cases were reported while on Tuesday 8,758 new cases were reported. There are currently 666 patients in serious condition, with 104 intubated.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit the Alon Command Center in the Home Front Command. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Aviv Kohavi visit the Alon Command Center in the Home Front Command. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Due to the soaring numbers at the beginning of the current wave, the IDF’s Homefront Command reopened the Alon Headquarters and is carrying out some 150,000 tests on a daily basis as well as in-depth epidemiological investigations.  
The Alon Headquarters is also looking at all those who’ve returned from abroad for 10 days and looking if new variants appear in those who test positive for the virus. The headquarters then carries out genetic sequencing on PCR tests taken from those who’ve returned from abroad in order to find the next variant that might cause an outbreak in Israel.
But the IDF is optimistic that the current wave will taper off in the coming weeks as the numbers of new coronavirus cases drop, especially among Israelis 60 and over. The military says that the slowing down of the infection rate is due to the behavior of the population which is returning to wearing masks as well as the number of vaccinated and recovered individuals.
The delta variant outbreak triggered soaring infection rates, but according to a study conducted by the Maccabi health maintenance organization, the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine is 86 percent effective in preventing infection among those 60 years old and above.
Health Ministry data has found that those who have received two doses of the vaccine were significantly less likely to get seriously ill. 
Since Israel began giving the third vaccine two weeks ago, over 1.2 million Israelis got the booster. A total of 5.8 billion Israelis got the first dose and 5.4 million got two vaccines.


Tags IDF Coronavirus Face mask
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by