Israel in negotiations to receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Israel is in negotiations with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Globes reported and The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that the country is working on striking deals with additional companies, but he did not name which ones.

AstraZeneca is in the midst of an FDA-approved Phase III trial of its COVID-19 AZD1222 vaccine.

In September, as part of the review process, the company voluntarily paused the trial due to a safety concern. But the next month, following FDA review, the trial was authorized to restart in the US and around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Japan.

The company describes its vaccine candidate on its website as being co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech.

“It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein,” the website says. “After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.”

Israel signed a contract to receive eight million doses - enough for four million citizens - of the Pfizer vaccine candidate on Friday, after the company announced that an interim analysis of its Phase III trial of its coronavirus vaccine showed 90% efficacy.

The country already had contracts with Moderna Inc. and Arcturus to receive several million doses of their vaccine candidates. Moderna said it is likely to release first interim analysis data on late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate before the end of the month.