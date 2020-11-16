The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel in negotiations to receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Jerusalem already has contracts with Pfizer, Moderna and Arcturus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 09:57
A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Israel is in negotiations with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Globes reported and The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that the country is working on striking deals with additional companies, but he did not name which ones.
AstraZeneca is in the midst of an FDA-approved Phase III trial of its COVID-19 AZD1222 vaccine. 
In September, as part of the review process, the company voluntarily paused the trial due to a safety concern. But the next month, following FDA review, the trial was authorized to restart in the US and around the world, including in the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Japan.
The company describes its vaccine candidate on its website as being co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. 
“It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein,” the website says. “After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.”
Israel signed a contract to receive eight million doses - enough for four million citizens - of the Pfizer vaccine candidate on Friday, after the company announced that an interim analysis of its Phase III trial of its coronavirus vaccine showed 90% efficacy.
The country already had contracts with Moderna Inc. and Arcturus to receive several million doses of their vaccine candidates. Moderna said it is likely to release first interim analysis data on late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate before the end of the month.
Netanyahu explained the country’s method for procuring coronavirus vaccines last week. “The principle is simple: Buy as many options as possible from as many companies as possible,” he said.
“The cost of buying vaccines is negligible, compared to the cost of not bringing them. The cost of throwing money in the trash, if the vaccines are unsuccessful, is minimal compared to not having vaccines.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by