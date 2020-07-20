The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel looking to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca

The vaccine stands out because recent results show that it's effective with treating healthy patients and offers "double layered," long-term protection against the virus.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 20, 2020 23:13
Bottles labeled "Vaccine" stand near medical syringe in front of "Coronavirus COVID-19" display (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Bottles labeled "Vaccine" stand near medical syringe in front of "Coronavirus COVID-19" display (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The first phase of clinical trials of the new vaccine being developed by Oxford University and the multinational pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has shown encouraging results, according to an article published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this week. 
Israel is now considering purchasing large quantities of the vaccine.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine is one of over 100 vaccinations in different developmental stages around the globe, all racing to be the first company to complete all stages of human trials and make it to market. 
The vaccine stands out because recent results show that it's effective with treating healthy patients and offers a "double layered" protection that includes long term protection against the virus. 
The first phase of trials has included 1,077 people so far, and according to the initial results, it encourages the enhanced production of both antibodies and T cells, white blood cells that play a major role in the body's immune response to external agents. Creating both antibodies and T cells is expected to not only prevent infection, but also to eliminate viruses that had already infected the patient. 
The study shows that "a single dose of [the vaccine] elicits an increase in spike-specific antibodies by day 28 and neutralizing antibodies in all participants after a booster dose," while "No serious adverse reactions to [the vaccine] occurred. The majority of adverse events reported were mild or moderate in severity, and all were self-limiting."
After successful completion of the third phase of trials, which researchers say "are now underway in Brazil, South Africa and the UK," the company will receive a green light for mass production of the vaccine. 
According to a report by Ynet on Monday, Israel is now looking into purchasing large quantities of the vaccine. The Health Ministry has been negotiating a deal with AstraZeneca in the past few weeks, a possibility that may now be more viable with the latest positive results coming in. 
Israel has already signed a procurement agreement with the American biotechnology company Moderna Inc., but is now considering adding to its bank of vaccinations in order to be as prepared as possible. 
A Health Ministry official told Ynet that "Israel has come to the understanding that we can't rely solely on Moderna," suggesting that the country is examining even more vaccines in different developmental stages. 
A Health Ministry spokesperson said that the ministry "does not disclose contacts being held in this sensitive matter."


