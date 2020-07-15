The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel pilots coronavirus test that delivers results in 15 minutes

“Toward winter, the number of tests must be significantly increased and the time until the result is obtained reduced," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein explained.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 15, 2020 18:44
Health Ministry, Magen David Adom pilot coroanvirus test that promises results in 15 minutes (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health Ministry, Magen David Adom pilot coroanvirus test that promises results in 15 minutes
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Health Ministry is piloting the use of the Sofia coronavirus test, which is performed only using respiratory specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of having coronavirus. The FDA-approved, innovative technology provides results within 15 minutes.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch and deputy director-general Itamar Grotto visited the “get-tested-and-go” lab in Lod where Magen David Adom is piloting the program on behalf of the ministry. If they said it works, then the test could be implemented across the country. 
According to a release, the system brings the innovative technology of speed and mobility and can be adapted for use in locations that require special protection, such as nursing homes, military bases and more.
"In recent days, we have crossed the threshold of 30,000 tests a day, thanks in part to the MyHeritage laboratory we put into operation,” Edelstein said. “Toward winter, the number of tests must be significantly increased and the time until the result is obtained reduced. 
“We are working tirelessly to acquire the latest technologies that will help us in the fight against coronavirus,” he continued. “The pilot that took place today is one of the actions."


