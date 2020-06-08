Israel ranked third safest country for coronavirus in global assessment

Israel is currently the third safest country for coronavirus, according to a global COVID-19 safety and risk assessment conducted by the Deep Knowledge Group, behind only Switzerland and Germany. The list assessed 200 countries and regions according to 130 parameters, taking in over 11,400 data points to come up with a score for each country. The analysis took in six broad categories: quarantine efficiency, government efficiency of risk management, monitoring and detection, healthcare readiness, regional resiliency, and emergency preparedness, delving most deeply into the countries further up the list. active cases, of which 27 are in serious condition including 23 who are ventilated. By contrast, New Zealand currently has zero active cases but ranked ninth on the list, behind China and Australia. Although there was a lot of variation from country to country, the authors noted that those which fared best did so either because of "their raw capacity to slow infection spread and treat COVID-19 cases, or the specific policies and strategies they use regardless of their raw capabilities." However, the analysis revealed countries which should have fared better given their health infrastructure. America (#58) and the UK (#68) were held up by the authors as two countries which should have contained the spread of infection more efficiently than they were able to in practice, a result which the authors said was "surprising." The finding strongly suggests that one of the most critical factors when it comes to COVID-19 safety was not preparedness ahead of emergencies, but the specific policies put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Economic factors also played a part in this, the second such study on the subject by the Group. "Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the authors wrote. In the first assessment of coronavirus safety, undertaken earlier this year, Israel ranked #1. The authors explain that Germany leapfrogged Israel, and Switzerland moved ahead of both because of recent changes in the nature of the pandemic, which in turn impacted what safety now looks like. "In our previous safety and risk assessment, regions which had very high levels of emergency preparedness and a capacity to efficiently manage national crises achieved the highest score because they had the greatest likelihood of managing the early stages of the pandemic," the authors explained. "Now, however, as regions begin to prepare for relaxing lockdown conditions and economic freezing mandates, factors which impact their capacity to withstand economic fallout as a result of the pandemic take on greater levels of importance."The authors added that their aim in formulating the list was to serve as a launch-pad for discussion, and as a resource for governments to optimize safety and stability by establishing optimized action plans for each country in order to maintain the health and economic well-being of their citizens.The results therefore are not merely dependent on the number of cases a country has experienced, with some surprising results. For example, the top ranked country, Switzerland, has recorded 30,972 confirmed cases according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, and the second ranked country, Germany, has recorded 186,109. Israel, ranked third, has recorded 17,915 cases to date, but as of Monday night has 2,474