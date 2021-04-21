Israel-United Arab Emirates sign health cooperation agreement

The collaboration between the two countries will range from the fight against global pandemic to medical education, including the fields of digital medicine, protection of medical data, use of artificial intelligence, new technologies and public health.

The deal is expected to encourage the exchange of experts and the development of joint projects between the two nations, as well as direct collaborations between medical institutions

"The agreement with the United Arab Emirates will strengthen Israel's health system,” Edelstein said. “We have what to offer and what to receive. This is one of the most important collaborations.”

“In the coming years, the cooperation will bear fruit for the citizens of Israel in the best possible way. I thank the employees of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their hard work that helped formulate the agreement," Edelstein added.

The agreement was signed by Edelstein and the Head of UAE Health Authority Yusuf Muhammad Elsarkel in the presence of the UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais. The ceremony was attended by the Health Ministry’s Director of the Department of International Relations Dr. Ashi Shalmon, the Israeli Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Eitan Na'eh, and the Special Envoy to the Gulf countries Zvi Hefetz.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}