Israel's Kamada plasma-based COVID treatment shows potential in 1/2 trial

Kamada, an Israeli plasma-derived bio-pharmaceutical company released the results of its 1/2 clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment - with potential good news.

The single-arm, multi center clinical trial is designed to asses the safety of Kamada's plasma derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Twelve patients were enrolled in the trial, 11 of whom showed improved symptoms and were subsequently discharged from the hospital.

“The safety profile of our IgG product and symptoms improvement preliminary demonstrated by these results are favorable and we plan to continue characterizing the virus neutralization activity of the product in order to calibrate the treatment dose,” said Dr. Naveh Tov, Kamada’s VP Clinical Development and Medical Director.

Enrolled patients, aged 34-69, received the treatment as a single dose of 4 grams IgG within five to 10 days of presenting with initial COVID-19 symptoms. To date, five of the 12 patients have completed 21-day post-treatment follow-up, two patients have completed 14-day post-treatment follow-up and the additional five patients have completed 7-day post-treatment follow-up. Follow up in patients is set to occur for 84-days.

In 11 of the 12 patients, symptoms were observed to have improved withing 12-24 hours of having received the treatment, and they were subsequently discharged from the hospital within a median stay of four-and-a-half days.

However, the medical condition of one patient, who completed the 14-day post-treatment follow-up, deteriorated, resulting in the patient to be intubated. In addition, one patient had a serious adverse event four days after treatment, which was categorized by an investigator as unrelated to Kamada’s IgG product.

Ultimately, the final results of both the current initial interim that was announced this week, and the final trial, are expected to be released by January 2021 according to Amir London, Kamada's Chief executive officer.

“As a reminder, the FDA recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for COVID–19. Convalescent plasma plays an important role in the immediate and intermediate response to the disease.

"Plasma-derived IgG product, as developed by Kamada, is considered to have multiple advantages over convalescent plasma transfusion, such as standardized antibody levels, higher potency, extensive viral inactivation processing, the absence of a blood-type matching requirement, smaller infusion volumes, the ability to be produced in large quantities, an expected longer shelf life and preferred storage conditions,” London said.